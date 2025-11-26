Tech Layoffs: HP To Cut 6,000 Jobs, Apple Axes Sales Roles Globally – The Reason Behind The Massive Job Cuts & Countries Affected

HP, Apple Layoffs: The global tech layoff wave continued this week, affecting hundreds of thousands of professionals as major companies, including Apple and HP, confirmed significant workforce reductions. HP Inc. announced on Tuesday that it intends to eliminate between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs worldwide through fiscal 2028, joining a growing list of technology firms accelerating the use of artificial intelligence across operations.

Why is HP Laying Off Thousands Of Jobs?

According to HP, the restructuring initiative aims to streamline functions and integrate AI-driven tools to speed up product development, improve customer satisfaction, and increase productivity. Teams working in product development, internal operations, and customer support are expected to be most affected.

“We expect this initiative will create $1 billion in gross run rate savings over three years,” CEO Enrique Lores said during a media briefing, as quoted by Reuters.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Black Friday Deal: Grab Your Brand New Phone for Under ₹40,000 at Croma!

This is HP’s second major workforce reduction this year, following its decision in February to lay off 1,000 to 2,000 employees under an earlier restructuring plan.

Apple Layoffs: Eliminates Dozens of Sales Roles Globally

Apple Inc. has ALSO cut jobs within its sales division as part of an internal reshuffle intended to streamline product offerings for businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies.

According to Bloomberg, those affected include account managers handling large enterprise clients, as well as employees responsible for operating Apple’s briefing centres, where the company conducts institutional product demonstrations and meetings.

Apple has not disclosed the exact number of layoffs but confirmed it is reorganising teams “to connect more with customers.” The company stated that impacted employees would be eligible to apply for new roles within Apple.

Notifications were reportedly issued over the past few weeks, with some teams experiencing deeper cuts. The latest round of reductions also follows Apple’s decision weeks earlier to eliminate around 20 roles in its Australia and New Zealand operations.

Tech Layoffs This Year

Data from layoffs.fyi shows that 21 companies laid off 18,510 employees in October alone, with Amazon accounting for a significant portion. The e-commerce giant recently revealed plans to cut more than 14,000 corporate roles as it focuses on reducing bureaucracy and expanding investments in AI—its largest corporate job reduction in company history.

So far in November, 20 tech companies have laid off 4,545 workers, according to the same tracker. The most substantial cuts this month were undertaken by chip-design software firm Synopsys, which laid off about 2,000 employees, representing nearly 10% of its workforce.

Also Read: You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW