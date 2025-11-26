LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will debuts in India January 2026. Powerful 648 cc parallel-twin engine, retro-modern design, 47 bhp, 52.3 Nm torque, 6-speed gearbox, iconic look, smooth long-ride performance.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 26, 2025 10:54:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launch Updates: Hold onto your helmets, bike aficionados!

Royal Enfield is shifting gears and turning up the power with the all-new Bullet 650. Fresh from its global reveal at EICMA 2025 and stealing the spotlight at Motoverse 2025 in Goa, this beast is all set to roar into India in January 2026.

And here’s the kicker- it’s not just another Bullet. The Bullet 650 is officially the most powerful Bullet ever, joining the 650 cc family alongside Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Classic 650, Continental GT 650, Shotgun 650, and Interceptor 650.

Can you imagine cruising past traffic with retro charm, a monster engine, and an aura that stops heads? Yep, this is Bullet 650, and trust us, you don’t want to blink when it hits the streets!

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 key features:

  • Expected Launch: January 2026, mark your calendars!
  • Sibling Models: Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Classic 650, Continental GT 650, Shotgun 650, Interceptor 650, the ultimate 650cc family.
  • Engine: 648 cc parallel-twin, smooth, reliable, and ready to roar.
  • Transmission: 6-speed gearbox, seamless shifting for effortless rides.
  • Power: 47 bhp, the most powerful Bullet ever.
  • Torque: 52.3 Nm, strong pull for highway dominance.
  • Riding Experience: Retro charm meets modern muscle; comfortable, stylish, and built for long hauls.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Looks Like The Onwer Of The Road

Get ready to feast your eyes, The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 isn’t just a bike, it is a piece of history with a modern twist. That it instantly commands attention, while the classic winged badge and hand-painted pinstripes on the teardrop fuel tank scripted like timeless elegance.

You can spot the tiger-eye pilot lamps and chrome-garnished retro LED headlamp, which is again pure nostalgia meeting today’s tech upgrade. And please note that those multi-spoke wheels are not just for the show, they look like they declare dominance on every road.

As I said before, Keep your helmets ready because this is heritage, style, and attitude all in one powerful package!

The Heart Of A Legend: Royal Enfield Bullet 650’s Mighty Engine

  • Engine Type: 648 cc parallel-twin, air-oil-cooled, tried and tested from Interceptor & Continental GT.
  • Peak Power: 47 bhp for strong, confident acceleration.
  • Maximum Torque: 52.3 Nm for smooth mid-range performance.
  • Gearbox: 6-speed transmission for precise control and riding efficiency.
  • Ride Quality: Smoother and more refined compared to the Bullet 350.
  • Performance Focus: Built to handle long rides comfortably without compromising power.
  • Reliability: Proven engine architecture ensures durability and consistent performance over time.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 STD Variant And Estimated Cost

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 STD, which has a 647.95 cc engine, is going to cost approximately ₹3,40,000. Classic Bullet design, strong performance and modern technology are combined in this variant, thus making it an outstanding option for hobbyists who want retro beauty with strong power.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:54 AM IST
