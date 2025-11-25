Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Has A Better Mileage And Which One Is Spacious? Check These Features Comparison Before You Splurge Your Hard-Earned Money

The much awaited Tata Sierra has been launched in India which has grabbed all the headlines in the midsize SUV segment. The starting ex-showroom price of the car is 11.49 lakhs. The booking of Tata Sierra will begin from 16th December 2025 and delivers will start from 15th January 2026.
The brand new midsize SUV from Tata Motors is seen as direct competition to one of the most popular midsize SUV on Indian roads Hyundai Creta. Netzines are comparing both the cars on social media. If you are planning to buy a midsize SUV then there is a detailed comparison between both cars.
Exterior: Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta
Both the cars have eye-catching exterior; here is the detail comparison
|Feature
|Tata Sierra
|Hyundai Creta
|Headlights
|LED projector headlights
|Quad-beam LED headlights
|Taillights
|Full-width LED taillights
|Connected LED taillights
|DRLs
|Full-width LED DRLs
|Connected LED DRLs
|Indicators
|LED sequential indicators
|LED sequential indicators
|Alloy Wheels
|19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
|17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
|Skid Plates
|Front and rear skid plates
|Front and rear skid plates
|Door Handles
|Flush-type door handles
|Body-coloured door handles
Interior: Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta
|Feature
|Tata Sierra
|Hyundai Creta
|Digital Driver Display
|12.3-inch digital driver’s display
|10.25-inch digital driver’s display
|Driver Seat
|Power adjustable driver seat
|8-way adjustable driver seat
|Co-driver Seat
|Manual adjust for co-driver seat
|8-way powered co-driver seat with Boss Mode
|Drive Modes
|Multi-drive modes
|Eco, Normal, Sport
|Co-passenger Entertainment Screen
|Likely 12.3-inch screen
|Not available
|Sound System
|12-speaker JBL Black sound system with sound bar
|8-speaker Bose sound system
Both Tata Sierra and Hyundai Creta are strong competitors in terms of Design and interior where as both the cars provide almost same security to the passengers. The starting price of Tata Sierra is Rs. 11.49 lakhs where as Hyundai Creta starts from Rs. 10.72 Lakh