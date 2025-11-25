Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Has A Better Mileage And Which One Is Spacious? Check These Features Comparison Before You Splurge Your Hard-Earned Money

The much awaited Tata Sierra has been launched in India which has grabbed all the headlines in the midsize SUV segment. The starting ex-showroom price of the car is 11.49 lakhs. The booking of Tata Sierra will begin from 16th December 2025 and delivers will start from 15th January 2026.

The brand new midsize SUV from Tata Motors is seen as direct competition to one of the most popular midsize SUV on Indian roads Hyundai Creta. Netzines are comparing both the cars on social media. If you are planning to buy a midsize SUV then there is a detailed comparison between both cars.

Exterior: Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta

Both the cars have eye-catching exterior; here is the detail comparison Feature Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta Headlights LED projector headlights Quad-beam LED headlights Taillights Full-width LED taillights Connected LED taillights DRLs Full-width LED DRLs Connected LED DRLs Indicators LED sequential indicators LED sequential indicators Alloy Wheels 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Skid Plates Front and rear skid plates Front and rear skid plates Door Handles Flush-type door handles Body-coloured door handles

Interior: Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta