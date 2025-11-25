LIVE TV
Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Has A Better Mileage And Which One Is Spacious? Check These Features Comparison Before You Splurge Your Hard-Earned Money

If you are planning to buy a midsized SUV then you have to powerful options. Brand New just launched Tata Sierra and one of the most popular midsize SUV on Indian road Hyundai Creta, here is a detail comparison of both the cars.

Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta, Credit: X/TataMotors_Cars & X/HyundaiIndia
Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta, Credit: X/TataMotors_Cars & X/HyundaiIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 25, 2025 19:55:14 IST

The much awaited Tata Sierra has been launched in India which has grabbed all the headlines in the midsize SUV segment. The starting ex-showroom price of the car is 11.49 lakhs. The booking of Tata Sierra will begin from 16th December 2025 and delivers will start from 15th January 2026. 

The brand new midsize SUV from Tata Motors is seen as direct competition to one of the most popular midsize SUV on Indian roads Hyundai Creta. Netzines are comparing both  the cars on social media. If you are planning to buy a midsize SUV then there is a detailed comparison between both cars. 

Exterior: Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta 

Both the cars have eye-catching exterior; here is the detail comparison  

Feature Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta
Headlights LED projector headlights Quad-beam LED headlights
Taillights Full-width LED taillights Connected LED taillights
DRLs Full-width LED DRLs Connected LED DRLs
Indicators LED sequential indicators LED sequential indicators
Alloy Wheels 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Skid Plates Front and rear skid plates Front and rear skid plates
Door Handles Flush-type door handles Body-coloured door handles

 

Interior: Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta 

Feature Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta
Digital Driver Display 12.3-inch digital driver’s display 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
Driver Seat Power adjustable driver seat 8-way adjustable driver seat
Co-driver Seat Manual adjust for co-driver seat 8-way powered co-driver seat with Boss Mode
Drive Modes Multi-drive modes Eco, Normal, Sport
Co-passenger Entertainment Screen Likely 12.3-inch screen Not available
Sound System 12-speaker JBL Black sound system with sound bar 8-speaker Bose sound system

Both Tata Sierra and Hyundai Creta are strong competitors in terms of Design and interior where as both the cars provide almost same security to the passengers. The starting price of Tata Sierra is Rs. 11.49 lakhs where as Hyundai Creta starts from Rs. 10.72 Lakh

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 7:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS