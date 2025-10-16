LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 05:27:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

TAIPEI (Reuters) -TSMC, the world's largest manufacturer of advanced artificial intelligence chips, is set to post a 28% jump in third-quarter profit to reach a record high due to surging demand for AI infrastructure, though U.S. tariffs may complicate its outlook. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's biggest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Nvidia and Apple, is likely to report a net profit of T$417.7 billion ($13.65 billion) for the three months through September 30, showed an LSEG SmartEstimate compiled from 20 analysts. SmartEstimates place greater weight on forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate. TSMC has already flagged a market-forecast-beating rise in third-quarter revenue of 30%. Any profit result above T$398.3 billion would be the chipmaker's highest-ever and its seventh consecutive quarter of profit growth. TSMC, Asia's most-valuable listed company with a market capitalisation of around $1.2 trillion – nearly three times that of South Korean rival Samsung Electronics – will report financial results on Thursday and provide fourth-quarter guidance in an earnings call scheduled for 0600 GMT. On Wednesday, top semiconductor equipment maker ASML, for whom TSMC is a major customer, said third-quarter bookings beat market forecasts but that it expected a significant fall in demand from China next year. Samsung on Tuesday said it expected its biggest quarterly profit in over three years, also on the AI boom. It remains unclear how much U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs will affect TSMC. Taiwan's exports to the United States are currently subject to a 20% tariff, but that excludes chips. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick proposed last month that Taiwanese companies split their production of chips 50-50 between Taiwan and the U.S., compared to the current setup where the vast majority of production is on the island.  Taiwan has rejected that idea. TSMC is already investing $165 billion building factories in the U.S. in the state of Arizona. Shares in TSMC have gained 36% so far this year on optimism over AI, largely brushing off tariff concerns. The heavyweight's rise has powered the benchmark Taiwanese index's 18% advance over the same period. ($1 = 30.6110 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Core Scientific's board asks shareholders to vote for CoreWeave deal

Adtalem, Google Cloud to launch AI credential program for healthcare professionals

Exclusive-Anthropic aims to nearly triple annualized revenue in 2026, sources say

Volatility Shares files for the first ever potential 5X leveraged ETF in the US

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

LATEST NEWS

‘Nothing Is Well In NDA’-Fissures Emerge In Alliance Post Seat-Sharing Declaration

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1186 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

Green Crackers Allowed, BUT Can Only Burst For 3 Hours, Check The SC Guideline

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

Ruud puts away Cilic in Stockholm, Shapovalov ends Borg's hopes at home

Delhi AQI Update: Delhi NCR Breathes ‘Poor’ Air Quality For The Second Day In A Row

J&J faces first UK lawsuits alleging its baby powder caused cancer

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT MILEI SAYS WILL CONSIDER CABINET CHANGES AFTER OCTOBER MIDTERM ELECTIONS

6PM Hourly update

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom
TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom
TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom
TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom
QUICK LINKS