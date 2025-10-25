LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 19:02:12 IST

(Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday is in contact about a new Tesla driver assistance mode dubbed "Mad Max" that operates at higher speeds than other versions. Some drivers on social media report that Tesla vehicles using the more aggressive version of its Full Self-Driving system could operate above posted speed limits. NHTSA earlier this month opened an investigation into 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its FSD system over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 7:02 PM IST
