Vivo X200 FE And Vivo X Fold 5 Launched In India: Prices, Specs, And Sale Dates Revealed

Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 officially launched in India on July 14. X200 FE starts at ₹54,999 and features ZEISS cameras, 90W fast charging, and IP69 protection. X Fold 5, priced at ₹1,49,999, features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 100x zoom, and 6,000 mAh battery the largest in any foldable.

Vivo launches X200 FE and X Fold 5 in India on July 14 with powerful specs, up to 16GB RAM, ZEISS cameras, and IP ratings. Prices start at ₹54,999. Flipkart sales begin July 23 and 30.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 16:13:08 IST

Smartphone company Vivo launched its new devices, Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5, in India on Sunday, July 14, at 12 PM IST. The flagship smartphones will go on sale on Flipkart and Vivo’s official online store.

Vivo X200 FE: Price, Specs, and Features

The Vivo X200 FE comes with premium features, but sits at a lower price point than the X200 Pro. Packed with leaks by tipster Paras Guglani, the base model that features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will officially start at ₹54,999 but can be pre-ordered for ₹49,999 early deals. The higher-end version features 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, at a price point of ₹59,999. The phone will come in 3 colours, Amber Yellow, Forest Blue and Luxe Grey. The box even has a charger.

X200 FE showcases a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There will be a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Image

In terms of cameras, the X200 FE has a triple rear camera system collaborated with ZEISS. The equipment consists of a 50MP primary camera, 50MP telephoto camera with 100x zoom capability, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. There’s a 50MP selfie camera and video call camera at the front.

Other specifications include IP68 and IP69 ratings, protection against dust and water, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, OTG support, and GPS services such as Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and A-GPS. The phone is 186 grams in weight and has dimensions of 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99 mm. It uses Funtouch OS 15, which is built on Android 15, and has dual SIM card support.

Sales for the Vivo X200 FE will begin on July 23.

Vivo X Fold 5: The Foldable Powerhouse

The Vivo X Fold 5 is the company’s second foldable in India and is essentially a successor for the X Fold 3 Pro, putting it on a head-to-head placement versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The foldable has a price tag of ₹1,49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB version, and it is available for pre-order now, with sales starting on July 30.

Image

The phone features a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display and an 8.03-inch main AMOLED screen, all with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It’s protected by second-generation Armor glass.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the X Fold 5 includes LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a 6,000 mAh battery, making it the largest battery on any foldable. It supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Image

It also brings IP58, IP59, and IP5X ratings for dust and water resistance. New additions include a tactile Shortcut button, Gemini AI Assistant, and AI features like AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander, and AI Erase.

In terms of camera capabilities, it offers a 50MP VCS bionic main camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 100x HyperZoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. The cover and main displays each have a 20MP selfie camera.

