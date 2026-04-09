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Home > Tech and Auto News > Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

Wipro may announce its first April buyback in 3 years alongside Q4 results, aiming to return cash to shareholders amid falling shares.

Wipro may announce its first April buyback in 3 years alongside Q4 results. (Photo: X)
Wipro may announce its first April buyback in 3 years alongside Q4 results. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 9, 2026 21:46:13 IST

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Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT services provider, is considering a share buyback proposal when it announces its fourth-quarter (Q4) results next week, the company said on Thursday. The move, if approved, would mark Wipro’s first buyback in nearly three years, with the last one conducted in June 2023.

Wipro Board Meeting Date and Buyback Proposal

According to a filing with the BSE, Wipro’s Board of Directors will review the buyback plan during a meeting scheduled between April 15 and 16, 2026. This proposal aims to return cash to shareholders, a strategy that could boost investor confidence amid a challenging market environment.

Share Price Performance and Market Context

Over the past three months, Wipro’s shares have fallen nearly 23%, tracking similar declines in its peer group. Investors have expressed concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on IT services, while macro-economic uncertainties and ongoing geopolitical tensions have added pressure. On the previous trading day, Wipro shares were slightly lower, trading around ₹203.18 on the NSE.

You Might Be Interested In

A share buyback allows companies to repurchase their own shares from the open market, which can increase earnings per share (EPS) and often signal confidence in the company’s financial health. For Wipro, this could be a strategic move to reassure investors and stabilize the stock after a period of decline.

Timing With Q4 Results

The buyback proposal coincides with the company’s Q4 fiscal 2026 results, giving shareholders a clearer picture of Wipro’s financial performance before any cash is returned. This timing makes the upcoming board meeting particularly significant for investors watching the stock closely.

What Investors Should Know

While a buyback generally benefits shareholders, the exact size and structure of Wipro’s potential buyback will only be revealed after the board meeting. Investors should also consider broader market conditions and Wipro’s outlook in the context of AI adoption and IT industry trends.

In short, Wipro’s April buyback proposal could be a major move for shareholders, but the details will become clear only after the board’s decision next week.

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Tags: wiproWipro buybackWipro buyback AprilWipro newsWipro Q4 resultsWipro shares

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Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

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Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

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Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know
Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know
Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know
Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

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