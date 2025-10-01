LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > World Liberty Financial, Backed by Trump Family, Plans Crypto Debit Card and Asset Tokenization

World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by the Trump family, is planning to launch a debit card that links cryptocurrency assets with everyday spending. CEO Zach Witkoff revealed that a pilot program will roll out next quarter, with a full launch expected in Q4 2025 or Q1 2026. Speaking at Singapore’s TOKEN2049 crypto conference alongside co-founder Donald Trump Jr., Witkoff also discussed tokenizing assets such as real estate, oil, and gas. Earlier this year, World Liberty launched its $WLFI tokens and announced plans for USD1, a dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents. The venture aims to provide financial services without traditional intermediaries like banks.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 13:11:51 IST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by the family of U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to launch a debit card that would “bridge crypto assets with everyday spending”, its CEO Zach Witkoff told a conference on Wednesday. “We are definitely rolling out a debit card that’ll bridge … crypto assets with everyday spending,” he said. “We’ll be rolling out a pilot program here in the next quarter and that debit card will either be live Q4 or Q1’26.” Witkoff was speaking on a panel at the TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore alongside World Liberty’s co-founder Donald Trump Jr. World Liberty Financial is “actively thinking” about tokenising assets like real estate and oil and gas, Witkoff also said. The World Liberty tokens, known as $WLFI, launched at the start of the month. “Commodities are (a) really interesting area for us, whether it be oil, gas, even things like cotton, timber – all of those things frankly should be traded on chain. It’s a lot more efficient,” Witkoff said. World Liberty, which aims to allow people to access financial services without intermediaries like banks, said in March it would launch USD1, a dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries, dollars and other cash equivalents. (Reporting by Rae Wee and Xinghui Kok in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sam Holmes) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:08 PM IST
