A bold gunpoint robbery took place in broad daylight in Bengaluru, when a group of men imitating Income Tax officials stopped a CMS cash van close to Ashoka Pillar. Police reports say that the robbers were in a Toyota Innova with a ‘Government of India’ sticker, and stopped the van which was transporting money from HDFC Bank JP Nagar branch. They told that they wanted to ‘check documents’ and consequently compelled the van crew, along with the cash boxes, to get into their vehicle.

Bengaluru High Tech Heist: Fake Income Tax Team Executes ₹7 Crore ATM Van Robbery, Read To Know What Happened Next

After getting the control, the culprits transferred the packed cash to their escape vehicle and left the van’s workers on a flyover close to Dairy Circle. Investigation indicates that the gang had a false number plate on their Innova, and CCTV videos from the surrounding areas including Jayanagar and Dairy Circle are being thoroughly reviewed. The authorities are of the view that the robbers might have transferred about ₹ 7 crore during the robbery.

As a reaction to that, Bengaluru’s South Division Police have taken the initiative of a citywide manhunt, by creating special teams, and installing several checkpoints for monitoring the movement of the suspects. DCP Lokesh Jagalasur has notified that the police are reviewing more than 50 CCTV cameras located along the route and blending both technical and ground efforts for the arrest of the criminals. At the same time, the officials are delving into the question of how the gang got detailed intel about the cash movement and if there was inside assistance.

