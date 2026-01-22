Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Breaks Silence On MMS Leak Controversy, Says ‘The Viral Video And Chat Screenshots Are…’

Ajaz Khan, the actor recognized for his participation in Bigg Boss 7 and his performances in both television and films, has recently been embroiled in a scandal that took over the internet based on a so called MMS leak and private chat screenshots. During the last few days, clips said to be of intimate moments and images supposedly depicting the actor engaged in private discussions with a social media influencer were widely shared and viewed on platforms like X and Instagram. The rumors and curiosity among the users were so strong that they quickly shared and commented on the content even though its legitimacy was still doubtful.

What Is Ajaz Khan Say About His MMS leak?

When the buzz and speculation were at their highest, Ajaz Khan went on to deny his association with the alleged MMS and chat screenshots in a video statement made public on January 21, 2026. He went on to say that the circulating video was not of him and that the chat screenshots were ‘fabricated’ maintaining that they were part of a trend where celebrities are linked to unverified content for attention rather than truth. Khan condemned the practice of treating public figures as ‘objects for gossip’ and went even further to label the dissemination of the material as clout chasing and blackmail rather than bravery. He called his audience and the general public not to take such unverified posts seriously.

The debate has also shed light on the larger problems of digital privacy and misinformation that are typical of social media. In this scenario, false videos, screenshots, or AI deepfakes can be disseminated swiftly before any official verification is done. Analysts and media critics have said that the lack of confirmations together with online sharing at a high rate causes speculation and can negatively affect the standing of a public figure. Currently, there is no evidence that Ajaz Khan has any connection with the MMS video or the private messages that are spoken of, and the discussion is still going on regarding the proper ways for users and platforms to deal with such rumors that have gone viral.

