‘Bro S*x Karoge, WhatsApp Number Please?’: Obscene Message From Uber Passenger Shocked Gurugram Driver On ISKCON Temple Ride- Watch

A shocking incident from Gurugram, Haryana, has gone viral after an Uber driver shared a video revealing that a passenger sent him a sexually explicit message during a ride to the ISKCON temple.

The cab driver, identified as Vishal, posted the video showing the inappropriate chat messages sent via Uber’s in-app messaging feature. According to Vishal, the passenger began the conversation casually with, “Hello bro,” and then shockingly asked, “Bro s*x karoge?”, followed by a request for Vishal’s WhatsApp number.

Watch here:

इस वीडियो को देखने के बाद मेरा दिमाग हिल गया कि ऐसे लोग भी हैं दुनिया में। Instagram पर विशाल नाम के एक कैब ड्राइवर ने एक लाइव बुकिंग की वीडियो डाली जिसमें एक कस्टमर पहले Iskcon Temple के लिए राइड बुक करती है और मैसेज करती है, hello bro! S** करोगे? अगर इंट्रेस्टेड हो तो… pic.twitter.com/W6girBexRd — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) February 11, 2026







The driver immediately refused, replying with a firm “No.” Moments later, the passenger apologized and cancelled the ride.

The video, which captures the entire exchange, has sparked outrage online, highlighting concerns about the safety of app-based ride services for drivers. At the time of publishing, Uber had not issued a statement regarding the incident.

This disturbing episode underscores the importance of reporting and addressing inappropriate behaviour on ride-hailing platforms. The full video shared by the driver is now circulating widely, prompting calls for stricter safety measures and monitoring of user conduct.

ALSO READ: ‘Rahul Gandhi Should Read All…’: Hardeep Singh Puri Destroys Congress MP Over ‘Absurd Epstein Files’ Claims, Slams Deceased Sex Offender