Home > Viral News > 'Bro S*x Karoge, WhatsApp Number Please?': Obscene Message From Uber Passenger Shocked Gurugram Driver On ISKCON Temple Ride- Watch

Gurugram Uber Driver Shocked After Passenger Asks “Bro S*x Karoge?” (Photo: X/@JaikyYadav16)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 11, 2026 20:27:58 IST

A shocking incident from Gurugram, Haryana, has gone viral after an Uber driver shared a video revealing that a passenger sent him a sexually explicit message during a ride to the ISKCON temple.

The cab driver, identified as Vishal, posted the video showing the inappropriate chat messages sent via Uber’s in-app messaging feature. According to Vishal, the passenger began the conversation casually with, “Hello bro,” and then shockingly asked, “Bro s*x karoge?”, followed by a request for Vishal’s WhatsApp number.

Watch here:

The driver immediately refused, replying with a firm “No.” Moments later, the passenger apologized and cancelled the ride.

The video, which captures the entire exchange, has sparked outrage online, highlighting concerns about the safety of app-based ride services for drivers. At the time of publishing, Uber had not issued a statement regarding the incident.

This disturbing episode underscores the importance of reporting and addressing inappropriate behaviour on ride-hailing platforms. The full video shared by the driver is now circulating widely, prompting calls for stricter safety measures and monitoring of user conduct.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:24 PM IST
Tags: Gurugram Uber incidentISKCON templeUber driverviral sex chatviral video

