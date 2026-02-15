LIVE TV
'ID Card Dikhao': Jaipur Crowd Confronts Moral Policing By Activists On Valentine's Day; Netizens Say 'Unemployed Youth Of Our Nation'-Video Goes Viral | Watch

Jaipur crowd confronts alleged activists for moral policing couples on Valentine’s Day, demands IDs; viral video sparks debate online.

Jaipur crowd confronts alleged activists for moral policing couples on Valentine’s Day. (Photo: IG/indiafromwithin)
Jaipur crowd confronts alleged activists for moral policing couples on Valentine’s Day. (Photo: IG/indiafromwithin)

Published: February 15, 2026 19:08:10 IST

A video from Jaipur has gone viral on social media after a crowd was seen confronting a group of alleged activists accused of harassing couples on Valentine’s Day.

The clip, widely shared online, captures bystanders turning the tables on the men and demanding their identification cards instead.

The incident reportedly took place on February 14 at a public park in Jaipur. According to posts circulating online, some men allegedly linked to Bajrang Dal were asking couples to show their ID cards while objecting to Valentine’s Day celebrations. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when members of the public intervened.

Crowd Demands IDs From Alleged Activists

In the viral video, several men wearing saffron cloths and carrying sticks can be seen surrounded by an angry crowd. Bystanders are heard asking them to show their Aadhaar cards and provide their names and addresses. One man is seen insisting that their details be noted down, allegedly to “take them to court.”

The phrase “ID Card Dikhao” (Show your ID card) has since become symbolic of what many online users described as an “Uno reverse” moment where those allegedly moral policing couples were themselves questioned by the public.

Watch here:



Video Shared on Instagram, Garners Thousands of Views

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘indiafromwithin’ and quickly gained traction, amassing over 39,000 views within hours. The post described the exchange as a reversal, noting that bystanders demanded ID cards from those who were allegedly asking couples for theirs.

While the video has sparked widespread discussion, the exact details of the incident could not be independently verified at the time of publication.

Netizens React: ‘Unemployed Youth of Our Nation’

Social media users flooded the comments section with sharp reactions. Many criticised the alleged activists, with one user calling them the “unemployed youth of our nation.” Others praised the crowd for standing up against what they described as moral policing.

Several commenters expressed frustration over recurring incidents of Valentine’s Day harassment in parts of India, where couples have previously reported facing hostility in public spaces.

Valentine’s Day And Moral Policing Debate

Valentine’s Day celebrations in India have, over the years, occasionally triggered controversy, with certain fringe groups opposing public displays of affection. The Jaipur video has once again reignited conversations around personal freedom, public behaviour, and vigilantism.

As the clip continues to circulate online, it has become a talking point on social media, with many calling it a rare instance where bystanders pushed back instead of remaining silent.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 7:08 PM IST
