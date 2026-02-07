Roka On The Run: Family Holds Unusual Engagement Ceremony At Mumbai Metro Station, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

A heartwarming yet dramatic video of a couple performing their roka and ring ceremony at a metro station has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens divided. What grabbed attention was not just the unusual venue, but the raw emotions, family tension and determination captured on camera.

Family Waits Nearly Two Hours At Metro Station

The clip opens with the groom and his family waiting at a metro station for the bride to arrive. As minutes stretch into hours, frustration sets in. The groom’s aunt is seen walking away in irritation before being persuaded to stay back by the groom, who remains on a phone call with his partner, reassuring her and coordinating her arrival.

Once the bride finally reaches the station, the aunt confronts her, pointing out that the family has been waiting for almost two hours. The exchange reflects visible tension, impatience and emotional honesty, all unfolding in public view.

‘Roka Ho Ke Rahega’: Ceremony Conducted On Platform

In a decisive moment, the aunt announces that the roka will take place right there at the metro station. The bride is heard calling her father, saying, “Papa, yeh log do ghante se metro station pe wait kar rahe hain, ghar pe aane ke liye. Aap suno toh sahi.”

The aunt, along with the couple, responds firmly: “Roka ho ke rahega.”

Taking charge, the aunt instructs the groom’s friend to record the ceremony properly and insists that the video be sent to the bride’s father as proof. Soon after, a brief but complete roka ceremony is performed on the platform, officially marking the couple’s engagement.

Netizens React: Amusement, Praise And Criticism

The unusual ceremony sparked a flood of reactions online. While some users found the moment touching and praised the family’s determination, others called it strange and unnecessary.

One user wrote, “This serene moment is an invitation to celebrate life’s little joys,” while another commented, “Moments like these remind us to pause and appreciate the simple joys.”

Others were less convinced. “Hamne kabhi nahi dekha aisa moment,” one user remarked, while another questioned, “Does everything have to happen online in this generation?”

As the clip continues to circulate, the metro station roka has become yet another example of how personal milestones are increasingly unfolding and being judged, in the public digital space.

