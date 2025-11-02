LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > “Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

A viral video shows an Indian woman in the US breaking down after being caught shoplifting at Target. Her tearful pleas to police sparked massive online debate and social media outrage.

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 2, 2025 15:52:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

From Shopping to Shock: Indian Woman’s Target Meltdown Goes Viral

In a bizarre twist straight out of a reality show, a viral video shows an Indian woman breaking down in tears after being caught shoplifting at a Target store in the US. The clip, now making waves across social media, captures her pleading desperately with police officers- “Sorry, sir! Please!”, as they calmly ask her to cooperate.

While no one knows where or when it happened, the internet sure has opinions. From outrage to disbelief, viewers are calling it everything from “embarrassing” to “karma at checkout.” Talk about a shopping trip that really didn’t go as planned!

“No sir, sorry.

Police Reaction And Woman Reaction

The conflict in the video is only escalating here. After the woman has been handcuffed, she cries and questions the officers on the next step. They calmly explain they are going to take her to the station, get her processed, and set her free in a couple of hours. However, this is when she pleads to call her husband, and the reply is a stern no,  and it is then that her tears become louder.

We do not know what she was about to steal, but the internet has already given its verdict. Users of social media are referring to the act as embarrassing and disappointing, and most people are calling it a lesson in accountability gone viral.

Also Read: Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held…

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: viral news

RELATED News

WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

Shocking Video From MP: Man Roams Market With Saline Drip, Exposes Rural Healthcare Crisis | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React to IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Is Jemimah Rodrigues A Catholic Or Protestant? How A Religious Controversy Put The Star Cricketer In The Bad Spotlight

IND vs SA Women’ s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils ₹233 Crore Projects In Meghalaya, Calls Northeast India a “Land-Linked Powerhouse”

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: The $ 50,000 Feud That Keeps The Internet Buzzing

How Much Money Do IPL Franchises Earn Every Season? Inside the Business of Cricket’s Biggest League

Operation Safed Sagar: Netflix Unveils Teaser of Siddharth-Jimmy Shergill’s Kargil War Drama Honouring Indian Air Force Heroes

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral
“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral
“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral
“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS