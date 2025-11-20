In a cataclysmic event that occurred in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, a young person named Muniyaraj, who was 21 years old, is said to have assassinated Shalini, a 12th grade girl.

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Stabs Class 12 Student After She Rejects His Proposal

According to the police, muniraj was a problem all the time and had been stalking shalini for over one year even after she had rejected his love proposals several times. On the day that Shalini was going to school, the attacker dashed back, confronted her again, and showed the knife as a sign to her refusal, and finally stabbed her. The police moved quickly to this brutal act. Muniyaraj was able to escape from the crime scene but was later caught by the Rameswaram Jetty police. The police have registered a murder case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are also considering whether the charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act could be made applicable depending on the victim’s age and the nature of the crime. The girl’s remains were transported to the regional government hospital for an autopsy.

The murder has elicited a mixed reaction of anger and grief from the community. In support of the family of the deceased, the residents held a protest and blocked the Rameswaram Dhanushkodi road demanding quick justice and a heavier sentence for the criminal. The case has also brought up the matter of young girls’ security, the consequences of relentless stalking, and the need for proper policing in harassment and protection issues to come to light.

