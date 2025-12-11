The 19 Minute Video Fame Influencer Sofik SK Pushes Fans To Telegram With iPhone Giveaways After MSS Scandal

The 19 minutes leaked sex tape fame Bengali digital creator Sofik SK has taken advantage of his negative PR and gain millions of followers. He is now urging his followers to subscribe to his new telegram channel. The surprising part is that Sofik SK is luring fans to join him on the new platform by promising iPhones to 10 lucky followers.

He pulled out this move after a 19 minute 34 second sex tape featuring Sofik SK and his girlfriend leaked on Internet and was trending all over web. The influencer also posted a public apology for the intimate content that disturbed users.

Sofik SK’s Instagram follower has rapidly increased to 5,36,000 (536K) after the leaked MMS became viral. The creator is using his negative publicity to promote his telegram channel called ‘Sofik Jalwa Shots.’

In a recent video that Sofik SK has filmed on a terrace with him holding cash and a phone, he is guiding his followers on how to track the new channel. He then announces the giveaway stating that he will give an iPhone to 10 lucky followers.

The telegram channel has already gained more than 20,000 followers. He is posting voice notes mainly on “how to make money.”

How negative PR works

Renowned American entrepreneur Phineas Taylor Barnum once said that “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” which means publicity is publicity no matter how someone has gained it. Sofik SK is not the first one to gain fame after such MMS leak there are many influencers who has got huge success from music videos to reality shows after their intimate or private footages has been leaked

In today’s capitalist world, many new brands or businesses use every opportunity to market their product. The companies’ priorities reach the influencer then his or her background. This trend can be easily tracked that whenever someone is trending no matter what the reason is, a lot of brands reach them to promote their product.