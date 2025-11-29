UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

A very unsettling video clip of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh brutalizing a number of school kids in a classroom has raised quite a storm on social media. The video which has been widely circulated shows the teacher who is said to be a primary school teacher in the news violently hitting the little kids and thereby making them suffer and get afraid.

The incident’s precise context is being probed; however, the teacher’s sheer strength and seeming loss of control have overwhelmed not only the local audience but has also shocked viewers throughout the country.

Educator Violence And Viral Condemnation

The incident directly brought to the forefront the controversial topic of corporal punishment which is still very much alive today. The public’s reaction to the incident has been entirely negative and some persons have even gone so far as to question the teacher’s fitness for the job.

Most of the teachers are like this.

They are fucking mediocre people with no moral code, but our parents consider them holy for some reason. These losers never achieved anything in their life, they are unworthy of teaching. https://t.co/sLMwHx2UDO — Krishiv Moudgil (@krishivmoudgilx) November 28, 2025







One of the sentiments most frequently expressed on the internet is: “If this teacher can’t handle her anger, she should not be teaching kids.” The public is very vocal and is calling for the education officials in Uttar Pradesh to act quickly and take strong measures.

Social media is bursting with reactions as people are demanding the teacher’s suspension, an in-depth investigation, and that the affected kids be provided with counseling and support through the local care system.

State Action And Child Safety Protocols

The gravity of the issue necessitates a vigorous response from the authorities concerned. It is anticipated that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) together with the education officials of the local district will go to the root of the matter asserting the total legal prohibition of corporal punishment in schools in accordance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

This Act explicitly states that no physical punishment or mental harassment shall be inflicted on children in any form or manner. The unfortunate incident brings into focus the necessity of upgrading the teacher’s skills, conducting psychological tests for the teachers, and setting up effective internal complaint mechanisms for safeguarding the students’ safety and welfare in every class.

