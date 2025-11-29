LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

A disturbing video of a UP teacher violently hitting primary students has sparked nationwide outrage. Netizens demand her suspension, strict action, and counseling for the affected kids. Authorities are expected to probe the case under the RTE Act, which bans corporal punishment in schools.

UP Teacher Brutalizes Young Students in Viral Video, Sparks Nationwide Outrage and Urgent Calls for Action (Pc: X)
UP Teacher Brutalizes Young Students in Viral Video, Sparks Nationwide Outrage and Urgent Calls for Action (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 29, 2025 13:55:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

A very unsettling video clip of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh brutalizing a number of school kids in a classroom has raised quite a storm on social media. The video which has been widely circulated shows the teacher who is said to be a primary school teacher in the news violently hitting the little kids and thereby making them suffer and get afraid.

The incident’s precise context is being probed; however, the teacher’s sheer strength and seeming loss of control have overwhelmed not only the local audience but has also shocked viewers throughout the country.

Educator Violence And Viral Condemnation

The incident directly brought to the forefront the controversial topic of corporal punishment which is still very much alive today. The public’s reaction to the incident has been entirely negative and some persons have even gone so far as to question the teacher’s fitness for the job.



One of the sentiments most frequently expressed on the internet is: “If this teacher can’t handle her anger, she should not be teaching kids.” The public is very vocal and is calling for the education officials in Uttar Pradesh to act quickly and take strong measures.

Social media is bursting with reactions as people are demanding the teacher’s suspension, an in-depth investigation, and that the affected kids be provided with counseling and support through the local care system.

 State Action And Child Safety Protocols

The gravity of the issue necessitates a vigorous response from the authorities concerned. It is anticipated that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) together with the education officials of the local district will go to the root of the matter asserting the total legal prohibition of corporal punishment in schools in accordance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

This Act explicitly states that no physical punishment or mental harassment shall be inflicted on children in any form or manner. The unfortunate incident brings into focus the necessity of upgrading the teacher’s skills, conducting psychological tests for the teachers, and setting up effective internal complaint mechanisms for safeguarding the students’ safety and welfare in every class.

Also Read: Prayagraj Doctor Claims Teacher ‘Subtly Abused’ Son, Says Child Returned With Thigh-Groin Pain: ‘Something Was Wrong That Day’

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 1:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: corporal punishmentUP teacher video

RELATED News

UIDAI Baal Aadhaar Card: How To Get Aadhaar For Children Under 5? Check Documents, Fees, And How to Apply

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Sofik SK MMS Leak Girlfriend Sonali Files Case Against Accused Friend

Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Poco Users, HyperOS 3 Launched, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Model And AI Customization

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

What Are Reels Secretly Doing To Your Brain? New Study Warns Of Hidden Dangers You’re Probably Ignoring Daily

Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

Cracked Heels In Winter? Try These 5 Simple Home Remedies

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a And Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

Cyclone Ditwah Strikes Sri Lanka: Over 200,000 Affected, Death Toll Rises, And India Launches Operation Sagar Bandhu For Relief

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

India’s Economy Skyrockets 8.2% in Q2 FY26: Manufacturing And Services Power The Surge

DGCA Halts A320 Operations Amid Airbus Software Update Alert

UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’
UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’
UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’
UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

QUICK LINKS