Viral Video: Fan Throws Phone At Enrique Iglesias During Mumbai Concert, Watch What Happened Next

Pop sensation Enrique Iglesias set Mumbai ablaze on Thursday night as he performed live at the MMRDA Grounds. This was his first concert in India in 13 years. The sold-out event drew more than 25,000 fans who sang, danced, and cheered throughout the performance.

Iglesias made a grand return with a high-energy show packed with his biggest hits, from “Hero” to “Bailando.” The star interacted warmly with fans, walking down a ramp that extended into the audience.

In one memorable moment, a fan tossed a phone onto the stage. Iglesias caught it while singing, smiled, took a quick selfie with the phone, flashed a peace sign, and tossed it back. This moment went viral.

The act instantly became the highlight of the night, drawing laughter and cheers from fans. According to reports, several others tried to throw their phones in hopes of getting a selfie too, but Iglesias’s team ensured any stray devices were safely returned reported Hindustan Times.

The evening kicked off with electrifying opening acts, Indian EDM duo Progressive Brothers and Indo-Canadian pop star Jonita Gandhi, who set the stage for the international superstar.

Fans waved banners, wore Iglesias-themed merchandise, and sang along to every word, creating an atmosphere filled with energy and emotion. The pop icon kept the massive crowd hooked with his charismatic performance and interactions.

Organisers confirmed that the singer will perform again on Friday at the same venue, with tickets already sold out for the second show.

