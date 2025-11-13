LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Watch: Miss Israel Faces Online Criticism For Her ‘Dirty Look’ At Miss Palestine Contestant

A viral Miss Universe 2025 clip shows Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz allegedly giving Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub a “dirty look,” sparking debate online. The two have a history of political clashes over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz and Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub. (Photo: X/Canva)
Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz and Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub. (Photo: X/Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 13, 2025 08:03:27 IST

A brief on-stage moment between Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz and Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub at the ongoing Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand has gone viral sparking heated debate across social media platforms.

The video clip, showing the two contestants standing side by side, has ignited controversy after many users claimed that Miss Israel gave Miss Palestine a “dirty look.” What appeared to be a fleeting glance has now turned into a trending online discussion on politics, identity, and tension between the two nations.

Viral Clip Sparks Online Debate

In the viral footage, Melanie Shiraz can be seen turning toward Nadeen Ayoub, prompting viewers to accuse her of giving “side-eye” or “bad vibes.” Social media users quickly picked sides, flooding comment sections with divided opinions.



“See the envy in her eyes. Miss Palestine outshines her,” one user wrote. Another added, “That was definitely the side-eye slide! Nothing says I’m insecure like the side-eye!”

A third comment read, “Miss Palestine is absolutely gorgeous, and on the other hand, there is Miss Israel looking like hate and jealousy rolled into one.”

Political Tensions Between Contestants

This is not the first time tension has flared between Miss Israel and Miss Palestine. The two beauty queens have previously exchanged political remarks online.

Earlier, Nadeen Ayoub, the first-ever Miss Palestine contestant at Miss Universe, shared a now-deleted post mourning Palestinian children. Her caption read:

“These children are innocent. Their only ‘crime’ was being born in Palestine. We must speak for them, for the injustice they have endured.”

In response, Melanie Shiraz criticised the post, writing:

“Let me be absolutely clear: These children were Israeli. They were born in Israel, they lived in Israel, and they were murdered because they were Israeli. To present them otherwise is a deliberate distortion meant to erase their true identity.”



Miss Palestine’s Activism and Outspokenness

Miss Palestine, who grew up in Ramallah and now lives in Dubai, has frequently accused Israel of committing “genocide.” In an October 2023 video, shortly after the Hamas-led attack that killed 1,200 Israelis, Ayoub said:

“So many people are scared to speak up against the genocide happening in Palestine… When we’re afraid to criticize governments for a genocide that’s happening, that’s how you know we don’t actually have freedom.”

Who Are the Contestants?

Melanie Shiraz, born in Israel, lived in the U.S. before returning to Tel Aviv. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, she represents Israel at this year’s pageant.

Nadeen Ayoub, born in Michigan to Palestinian parents, grew up in Ramallah and has represented Palestinian heritage globally. Her participation marks a historic first for Palestine at Miss Universe.

Manika Vishwakarma is representing India at Miss Universe 2025, with the winner to be announced later this month.

The Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Brief Overview

The Israel-Palestine conflict is one of the world’s longest-running and most violent disputes, rooted in more than a century of struggle over land, identity, and sovereignty.

The West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem collectively known as the Occupied Palestinian Territories are claimed by Palestinians as part of their future independent state. Israel maintains control over much of this region, leading to decades of unrest, wars, and failed peace negotiations.

The two-state solution, supported by the international community, envisions an independent Palestine alongside Israel, but both sides remain divided on borders, refugees, and recognition. While the Palestinian Authority supports this approach, Hamas rejects Israel’s existence altogether.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 8:03 AM IST
