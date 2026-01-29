LIVE TV
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Watching Heated Neighbourhood Argument With Women, Social Media Calls It 'Dogesh Ko Bhi Kalesh Dekhna Hain'

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Watching Heated Neighbourhood Argument With Women, Social Media Calls It ‘Dogesh Ko Bhi Kalesh Dekhna Hain’

The video not only made a case for the adorable curiosity of the dog but also emphasized how pets tend to be unintentional viral stars because of the strange and human like responses.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 29, 2026 14:24:35 IST

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Watching Heated Neighbourhood Argument With Women, Social Media Calls It ‘Dogesh Ko Bhi Kalesh Dekhna Hain’

A viral video recording the funny behaviour of a dog silently observing a neighbourhood debate between a group of women has been sweeping hearts in the social media. In the video, first posted by an Instagram user, one can observe a curious dog peeking over a wall, moving about to offer the most optimal perspective of the heated confrontation occurring in the area. The dog onlooker does not yell or disrupt anything; it just sits back and gazes at the scene calmly, which is why viewers on the Internet were laughing and were delighted by the timely and easy to relate moments.

Watch The Viral Video

The most entertaining aspect of the video to the netizens was that the behaviour of the dog was so similar to that of a human spectator. Numerous individuals on social networks made their comparisons with the typical Indian aunties who are usually observed to form groups and sit round the local arguments to take place.



The non participatory, rather judge like manner that the dog was calmly watching the argument was the focus of the humorous remarks and the playful captions. The comment box was inundated with clever replies and the dog was dubbed as a silent judge and a gossip collector due to its uncaring but highly curious following. 

The video has become another example of how ordinary situations that include pets could trigger a wave of happiness and amusement on the Internet as the video went on gaining views, likes, and shares. The video not only made a case for the adorable curiosity of the dog but also emphasized how pets tend to be unintentional viral stars because of the strange and human like responses. Light hearted viral videos provide the audience with the relief and joy that animals may add to their daily routine in a world where serious news is the order of the day. 

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 2:24 PM IST
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Watching Heated Neighbourhood Argument With Women, Social Media Calls It ‘Dogesh Ko Bhi Kalesh Dekhna Hain’

