WATCH: Viral Video Shows International Boxer Saweety Boora Slapping Man During Roadside Altercation In Almora After Protest Over Throwing A Liquor Bottle

On January 26, 2026, an international boxer, Saweety Boora, a world champion from Hisar, Haryana, was in the middle of a viral roadside standoff in Almora, Uttarakhand after she and another woman were captured on camera disposing of liquor bottles off the Toyota Fortuner in a main road in front of a taxi union office.

Watch The Viral Video







What Happened Here?

The workers of the taxi union and the locals attacked the occupants of the vehicle, which resulted in a heated transfer on video and spread across social media. Uttarakhand was also celebrating a dry day, and the alleged existence of alcohol bottles on the road was particularly a controversial issue among the citizens. The video depicts the taxi driver and his colleagues interrogating the women concerning the littering, and asking them to put the trash in the right place. The case took an immediate spiral and one of the women was identified as Saweety Boora who got aggressive, physically confronted the taxi driver and hit him, slapping him in the middle of the argument. There is a scene in the clip where she takes the phone of the man and shouts at the locals when the tension escalates. The taxi union members then lodged a complaint with the Almora police station and alleged that Boora and her companion had assaulted and threatened them.

Responses From Social Media

The event has received both positive and negative responses on the internet, with most of them criticising the conduct and demanding heavier penalties on civic manners, whilst there are those who doubted the logic behind the confrontation. Saweety Boora, IBA Women World Boxing Championships gold winner and an Arjuna Award winner, has refuted the allegations stating that there was no alcohol consumption and that the only rubbish that went to waste was the fruit peels, which were harmless. The consequences of the fight, any legal proceeding against her will be investigated by local police departments.

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Watching Heated Neighbourhood Argument With Women, Social Media Calls It ‘Dogesh Ko Bhi Kalesh Dekhna Hain’