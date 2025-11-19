LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

The post drew thousands of reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences with unconventional workplace requests.

Travis Scott (Instagram/@travisscott)
Travis Scott (Instagram/@travisscott)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 21:14:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

A LinkedIn post by consultant Gaurav Sharma has gone viral after he shared an unusual leave request from a junior employee who asked for what he called “Sicko Leave” to attend Travis Scott’s concert in Mumbai on 19 November 2025. 

Sharma first assumed the term was a typo for “sick leave”, but quickly realised the employee was completely serious. His post has since sparked widespread amusement and conversations about changing workplace culture.

In the post, Sharma shared a screenshot of the email that started the exchange. The request began politely: “Hey Gaurav, Hope you’re doing well! I wanted to request leave for Wednesday, 19 November. Travis Scott is performing in Mumbai that day, and I’ve got tickets.” The employee went on to justify the unusual request by adding, “While it’s important to work, it’s just as important to vibe. So please consider this my official application for one day of Sicko Leave – purely in the interest of maintaining work-life balance and cultural relevance.”

The message highlighted a shift in how younger professionals view personal time, prioritising memorable experiences and cultural events alongside their job duties. Sharma wrote that such a request was unheard of in most of his career, where people typically cited illness, personal emergencies, or family responsibilities as reasons to take leave. The light-hearted tone of the email left him both amused and surprised.

Sharma’s post drew thousands of reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences with unconventional workplace requests. Several commenters pointed out that the incident shows a growing generational difference in attitudes toward work-life balance. Some praised the employee’s honesty, while others questioned whether leisure activities should be valid grounds for taking time off during a working week.

ALSO READ: Anuv Jain Announces First-Ever World Tour: Check Concert Dates, Cities & Ticket Details

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 9:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Sicko LeaveTravis ScottTravis Scott Mumbai concert

RELATED News

Rishi Sunak Finally Answers Who Advises Him Better, Narayana Murthy Or Sudha Murty, Former UK PM Says ‘I Learnt…’

Viral Video: Haryana Pre-Wedding Turns Violent As Dancer Brutally Beaten After Objecting To Guest’s Advances

‘Please Don’t Drag Me’: Pregnant Woman Pleads As Patna Police Brutally Pulls Her, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

‘Ultimate Swiggy Dad’: Delivery Partner Teaching Daughter During Breaks Melts Hearts Online, Watch Viral Video

Rohini Acharya Slams Bihar Journalist For Saying ‘Married Daughters’ Shouldn’t Stay At Parents Home In Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

Parliament’s Winter Session To Test India Bloc Amid Bihar Loss, Upcoming State Polls

Two Terrorists Killed In Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Uri’s Kamalkote Sector, Valley On High Alert

Amaal Malik In Bigg Boss: Why He Had Severed Ties With Brother Armaan Malik-A Throwback

The Alphabet Wall is Flickering Again, But This Time, the Message Leads Millie Bobby Brown to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

No Samsung phones, Only iPhones: London Thieves Get Picky, Return ‘Literally Stolen’ Android Phones To Victims

AMIC Forging Delivers a Stellar H1 FY26. EBITDA surges 53.61% YoY, Marking a Powerful Leap in Profitability

What Is SadaPay? Pakistan Payment App Used By Jaish To Build Fidayeen Army In Anti-India Plot

‘Can’t Rule Out War With India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Possibility Of Full-Scale War With India

NAR India Announces Game-Changing Tie-Up with NEO

What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React
What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React
What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React
What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

QUICK LINKS