What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

A LinkedIn post by consultant Gaurav Sharma has gone viral after he shared an unusual leave request from a junior employee who asked for what he called “Sicko Leave” to attend Travis Scott’s concert in Mumbai on 19 November 2025.

Sharma first assumed the term was a typo for “sick leave”, but quickly realised the employee was completely serious. His post has since sparked widespread amusement and conversations about changing workplace culture.

In the post, Sharma shared a screenshot of the email that started the exchange. The request began politely: “Hey Gaurav, Hope you’re doing well! I wanted to request leave for Wednesday, 19 November. Travis Scott is performing in Mumbai that day, and I’ve got tickets.” The employee went on to justify the unusual request by adding, “While it’s important to work, it’s just as important to vibe. So please consider this my official application for one day of Sicko Leave – purely in the interest of maintaining work-life balance and cultural relevance.”

The message highlighted a shift in how younger professionals view personal time, prioritising memorable experiences and cultural events alongside their job duties. Sharma wrote that such a request was unheard of in most of his career, where people typically cited illness, personal emergencies, or family responsibilities as reasons to take leave. The light-hearted tone of the email left him both amused and surprised.

Sharma’s post drew thousands of reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences with unconventional workplace requests. Several commenters pointed out that the incident shows a growing generational difference in attitudes toward work-life balance. Some praised the employee’s honesty, while others questioned whether leisure activities should be valid grounds for taking time off during a working week.

