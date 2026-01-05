10 Convicted For Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron, Wife Of Emmanuel Macron- Check Their Combined Net Worth, Shocking Age Gap Between France’s President And First Lady

A Paris court on Monday convicted ten individuals for cyberbullying Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. The ruling comes after years of online harassment, including false claims about Brigitte Macron’s gender and personal life.

The convicted group, comprising eight men and two women, faced charges for spreading malicious rumors, including false allegations that Brigitte Macron was transgender and equating her 25-year age gap with President Macron to “paedophilia.”

Sentences handed down included up to eight months in prison, mostly suspended.

The Macrons’ Age Gap

Brigitte Macron was born on April 13, 1953, in Amiens, France. She is 72 years old and married Emmanuel Macron, who is 25 years her junior, in 2007 after her divorce from financier André-Louis Auzière. Their relationship began controversially when Macron was her teenage student, drawing intense public scrutiny.

“The age difference has often been misunderstood,” Brigitte Macron said in an interview with TF1. “I want to help adolescents fight harassment, and if I do not set an example, it will be difficult.”

Brigitte Macron’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Brigitte Macron’s net worth is estimated at $10 million, largely from her inheritance from the family-owned Chocolaterie Trogneux and real estate investments. She owns the Villa Monéjan in Le Touquet, valued at €2.7–2.8 million, along with commercial properties leased to a fashion boutique and a real estate firm.

Since assuming the role of First Lady in May 2017, Brigitte Macron has supported numerous social and cultural initiatives, including health, education, and the Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France Foundation.

Emmanuel Macron’s Net Worth

President Emmanuel Macron’s net worth is estimated between $40 million and $50 million as of 2025. A significant portion comes from his previous work as an investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque, including a reported €2.9 million payout for brokering Nestlé’s acquisition of Pfizer’s infant food division.

The Cyberbullying Case

The Paris court ruling represents a victory for the Macrons in their fight against online harassment. Brigitte Macron has also pursued defamation cases abroad, including a high-profile lawsuit in the United States against right-wing influencer Candace Owens.

Brigitte Macron reflected on the ruling, saying, “The attacks appeared endless. People broke into my tax website and modified my identity. A birth certificate is not nothing; it proves who you are. This conviction should set an example.”

The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by public figures in the digital age, and the Macron family’s determination to combat online harassment and misinformation.

ALSO READ: 10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims