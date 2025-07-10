LIVE TV
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza

15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza

Fifteen civilians, including eight children and three women, were killed in Israeli airstrikes near a Gaza health center. Aid group Project HOPE claims the strike hit as residents queued for treatment. Israel says it targeted a militant and is reviewing the incident.

Eight children were also killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza.

July 10, 2025 23:58:27 IST

15 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, local media reports said.

The deceased included women and children who were waiting to be admitted to a health center of the city, reports added.

Among the 15 killed, eight were children, with the youngest being two years old and the eldest a fourteen-year-old teenager. 

Other victims included three women and four men, the reports confirmed.

A video showed multiple children lying lifeless, while many were injured amid repeated screams for help.

Israel Says It Attacked A Hamas Operative

Children were being taken from one place to another on a cart in another video, reports said. 

In response, the Israeli defense forces said they attacked a militant who allegedly belonged to Hamas.

An Israeli official stated that the “incident is under review,” and “IDF regrets any harm” caused to innocents.

However, an American aid group, Project HOPE, said that the Israeli forces struck “directly in front” of the health care facility when residents were lined up to be treated for various issues like infections, illness, and malnutrition.

Rabih Torbay, the group’s CEO, said that the geographical location of the health care facility was reported to the Israeli military. He added that the site was billed “deconflicted.”

Gaza Health Care Chief Says Horrified By The Israeli Attacks

In a statement, he noted that the Gaza residents regularly come to the center for the treatment of malnourishment, care of small children, and medical checkups of pregnant women.

Innocent residents were attacked as they were standing outside the facility and waited for the doors to open, he added, while saying that the workers of the facility are “horrified and heartbroken” by what happened outside the gates.

Gaza’s health ministry has reported that since July 1, at least 3,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the city.

In the last few days, Israeli forces have ramped up their assaults on Gaza amid discussions in Doha on a 60-day peace deal between Hamas and Israel.

Reportedly, the peace deal will compel Israel to allow an increased amount of humanitarian aid in Gaza, while Hamas will release the Israeli hostages.

Tags: gazaisraelpalestine

