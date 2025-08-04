Home > World > $50 Million Jet Destroyed: Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Warplanes at Crimea Airbase

$50 Million Jet Destroyed: Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Warplanes at Crimea Airbase

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Saky airbase in Crimea, destroying one Su-30SM jet and damaging four other aircraft. The strike, part of Kyiv’s ongoing air campaign, targeted a key base for Russian Black Sea operations. Moscow has not yet commented.

Reportedly, several Russian jets were on target of Ukraine's attacks

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 4, 2025 18:32:36 IST

Ukrainian forces have destroyed one jet of Russia and damaged four other military aircraft in a drone attack on the Russian-occupied Saky airbase in Crimea, officials in Kyiv said. Reports say that the attacked base is a key base for Russian operations in Black Sea and Southern Ukraine.

Reports added that drones destroyed one Su-30SM aircraft, demolished another while hitting three Su-24 bombers and struck a depot linked to aviation weapons. The Su-30SM is a twin-engine, two-seat multirole fighter, and the Su-24 is a twin-engine, supersonic strike aircraft developed by the Soviet Union. Russia regularly uses both of the jets to attack Ukraine, including for patrol, target guidance, and escort duties.

Ukraine Says Russia Faced Substantial Losses in Drone Strikes

“The enemy suffered significant losses. Just one Su-30SM aircraft can cost between $35 and $50 million,” officials said in a statement. The agency called the operation a success by its Central Operational Command “A”, aimed at weakening Russia’s air power.

The officials noted that Saky was chosen due to its strategic importance in the ongoing conflict. It said the strike marked another step in degrading Russia’s ability to continue its war of aggression.

This operation follows Ukraine’s large-scale drone and sabotage campaign in May, known as Operation Spider’s Web, which targeted the Olenya and Belaya airbases in Russia. During that mission, Ukraine claimed to have hit over 40 aircraft, including long-range bombers such as the Tu-95 and Tu-22M3, as well as the A-50 early warning aircraft.

Russia Tight-Lipped on Claims Made by Ukraine

Russia has yet to comment on the latest Ukrainian operation. The full extent of the damage has not been independently verified.

The war between Russia and Ukraine began in the year 2022 when Moscow launched full-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Putin defended his decision by saying that Russia wants to “de-militarize” Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed on both sides during the war.

