Afghanistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Earthquake on November 21 Amid Series of Recent Tremors

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 21, 2025 15:56:57 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan on Friday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

In a post on X, NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 21/11/2025 12:59:11 IST, Lat: 36.40 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Earlier on November 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Afghanistan.

In a post on X, he said, “EQ of M: 4.4, On: 08/11/2025 03:14:26 IST, Lat: 30.70 N, Long: 65.66 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

On November 4, a powerful earthquake rattled northern Afghanistan, killing at least 27 people and injuring 956 more, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar, the spokesperson for Taliban’s Ministry of Public Health. The tremor also damaged one of the country’s most beautiful mosques, CNN reported.

Families were jolted awake in the early hours of Monday when the 6.3-magnitude quake struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the most populated cities in the north of the country, at a shallow depth of 28 kilometers (17.4 miles), the United States Geological Survey said, as per CNN.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the

Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and underdevelopment and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted. (ANI)

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 3:55 PM IST
