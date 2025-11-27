Baba Vanga Of Pakistan Makes Chilling Warning, Predicts An Apocalypse That Could End Human Existence, Claims A Dangerous Comet Is…

A prediction made by a Pakistani mystic, often called Pakistan’s Nostradamus, has created panic among people across the world. Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi, a well-known spiritual figure in Pakistan, claimed that a deadly comet is heading toward Earth and could wipe out all life. His warning suggests that this comet would destroy the entire planet, marking the final day of human existence.

According to him, everything seen, known, or experienced by humans would disappear instantly. The Daily Mail has reported on these claims, calling it a possible celestial event.

The predictions come from Shahi’s book, The Religion of God, published in 2000. In the book, he wrote that a comet had already been sent towards Earth with the purpose of total destruction. He claimed that the comet was expected to hit the planet within the next 20 to 25 years. If his timeline is taken seriously, the predicted impact period would fall between 2020 and 2025, raising fresh concerns among his followers and believers in apocalyptic theories.

However, international space agencies have strongly denied any such threat. NASA, along with other global cosmonautical organisations, has confirmed that there is currently no comet or asteroid that poses a danger to Earth before 2026.

In fact, NASA recently reviewed and removed many celestial bodies from its list of objects with even a slight chance of colliding with Earth. This includes Apophis, an asteroid once feared to become hazardous but now confirmed to be safe for the foreseeable future. None of the known space objects are expected to hit Earth anytime soon.

Adding to the mystery around Shahi’s predictions is his disappearance. Just one year after releasing the book, he went missing under unexplained circumstances in London in September 2001. Since then, there has been no confirmed information about his whereabouts. Many of his followers continue to insist that he is still alive and living in hiding. If he were alive today, he would be 84 years old.

