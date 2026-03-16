LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport Ghatkesar incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport Ghatkesar incident
LIVE TV
Home > World > After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’

After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’

Based on viral allegations, the office of Benjamin Netanyahu disapproved of the rumors and affirmed that the Prime Minister is secure and is still organizing how Israel can respond to the crisis at hand.

(Photo: Instagram)
(Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 16, 2026 12:29:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’

With rising speculation of the alleged death of Benjamin Netanyahu on the internet, photos and a message have been posted on a Jerusalem cafe purporting about the visit made by the Israeli Prime Minister who seems to be still active and healthy. The Sataf cafe shared pictures on Instagram with Netanyahu drinking coffee on his visit and this soon gained a lot of attention on social media. The post was brought about when the wellbeing of the Israeli leader had started to spread speculation all over the internet. The cafe also achieved success by posting a caption in which it said it was extremely pleased to meet with the Prime Minister and his office and to invite the followers to visit the bakery.

Jerusalem’s The Sataf Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Of Benjamin Netanyahu 

The cafe also took the chance of wishing that the sunshine would come with the current situation in the region being tense. The establishment in its message had offered solidarity to the forces and the reservists in Israel by sending them a massive hug to the men and women of the reserves, the IDF and the Security and Rescue Forces. The pictures of Netanyahu relaxing with coffee were seen to neutralize the rising online speculative activities that have been proliferating following the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Iran. The rumours started spreading soon after there were reports of strikes in Tehran and soon spread in various social media.



Benjamin Netanyahu Death Claims

This speculation was further aggravated by the fact that there was a video of Netanyahu that was released to the internet and discussed widely. Other users indicated the footage was weird, stating there was a sixth finger visible in one frame of the video and indicating the possibility of the clip being made with artificial intelligence. The controversy was further intensified as xAI created an AI chatbot Grok, which answered a question by stating that the video was 100 percent deepfake. Based on viral allegations, the office of Netanyahu disapproved of the rumors and affirmed that the Prime Minister is secure and is still organizing how Israel can respond to the crisis at hand.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahu coffee shop videobenjamin netanyahu death claimsbenjamin netanyahu health updatebenjamin netanyahu rumorsbenjamin netanyahu viral videois Benjamin Netanyahu Deadnetanyahu deepfake video

RELATED News

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

Is NATO Collapsing? UK, Key Allies Including Australia, Japan Snub Donald Trump Over Iran War Push

Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Turns Back To Kochi Mid-Air After Iranian Drone Strike Near Dubai International Airport, UAE Activates Emergency Measures

What Is Sejjil-2 Missile? Iran’s 23,600 kg ‘Dancing Missile’ With 2,000 Km Range, Carries Nuclear Warheads, Evades Air Defences Including Israel’s Patriot, Arrow Systems

Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….

LATEST NEWS

HPRCA JBT Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, And Steps To Apply

Honey Singh’s Delhi Concert Turns Chaotic As Major Fight Breaks Out In The Crowd During ‘Blue Eyes’ Singer’s Perfomance- Watch Viral Video

Oscars 2026: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Bold White Gown Sparks Online Debate After Wardrobe ‘Malfunction’; Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Even A Dress?’ | WATCH

Who Is Shweta Pundir? Content Creator And Social Media Influencer’s Viral Vulgar Reels Resurface Online After Wedding, Sparking Fresh Debate

PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

Vista Imaging, Medikabazaar and United Imaging Bring India’s First and Most Advanced 640-Slice AI Powered CT Scanner to Hyderabad

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Inter Results

₹100 Cr+ Before Release! Dhurandhar 2 Creates Record In Advance Bookings Worldwide, Beats Pathaan & RRR in the US

Haworth India Hosts ‘Give to Gain’ Women’s Day Leadership Panel Series Across Major Cities

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’
After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’
After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’
After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’

QUICK LINKS