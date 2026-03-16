After Grok Calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s Viral Coffee Video ‘100% Deepfake’, Jerusalem Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Showing Israeli PM ‘Alive’

With rising speculation of the alleged death of Benjamin Netanyahu on the internet, photos and a message have been posted on a Jerusalem cafe purporting about the visit made by the Israeli Prime Minister who seems to be still active and healthy. The Sataf cafe shared pictures on Instagram with Netanyahu drinking coffee on his visit and this soon gained a lot of attention on social media. The post was brought about when the wellbeing of the Israeli leader had started to spread speculation all over the internet. The cafe also achieved success by posting a caption in which it said it was extremely pleased to meet with the Prime Minister and his office and to invite the followers to visit the bakery.

Jerusalem’s The Sataf Cafe Posts Fresh Photos Of Benjamin Netanyahu

The cafe also took the chance of wishing that the sunshine would come with the current situation in the region being tense. The establishment in its message had offered solidarity to the forces and the reservists in Israel by sending them a massive hug to the men and women of the reserves, the IDF and the Security and Rescue Forces. The pictures of Netanyahu relaxing with coffee were seen to neutralize the rising online speculative activities that have been proliferating following the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Iran. The rumours started spreading soon after there were reports of strikes in Tehran and soon spread in various social media.







Benjamin Netanyahu Death C laims

This speculation was further aggravated by the fact that there was a video of Netanyahu that was released to the internet and discussed widely. Other users indicated the footage was weird, stating there was a sixth finger visible in one frame of the video and indicating the possibility of the clip being made with artificial intelligence. The controversy was further intensified as xAI created an AI chatbot Grok, which answered a question by stating that the video was 100 percent deepfake. Based on viral allegations, the office of Netanyahu disapproved of the rumors and affirmed that the Prime Minister is secure and is still organizing how Israel can respond to the crisis at hand.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive