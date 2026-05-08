Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour vs Greens vs Liberal Democrats | Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: The Camden Council Elections 2026 have become one of the most discussed local elections in London as the Green Party and Liberal Democrats challenge Labour in a number of key wards. On May 7, 2026, voters will have elected the entire 55 council seats in the London Borough of Camden. With council leader Richard Olszewski, Labour has a commanding majority, however political trends across London, frustration about local issues, housing and environmental concerns, and backlash from the Gaza conflict, have all contributed to a much more evenly matched contest than in previous elections. Camden is also significant politically as it is represented in Parliament by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Holborn and St Pancras. Early projections suggest that Labour may lose a number of seats, but is still projected to remain the largest party on Camden council.

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: QUICK RESULTS TABLE

Party Seats Won/Projected Seat Change Labour 39 -8 Green Party 7 +6 Liberal Democrats 6 +2 Conservatives 3 0

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour Party Update

Labour is still the biggest party in Camden, despite not winning as many votes as it did in previous elections The party won 47 seats in the 2022 Camden elections. It has dominated the borough for most of the last few decades. But political discontent over a range of issues – such as the cost of local housing and council services, as well as larger political issues – has weakened the party’s dominance in some wards, with stronger Green and Liberal Democrat challenges in places such as Camden Town, Gospel Oak, Kentish Town and Highgate. The party’s major campaign focus was on the availability of affordable housing projects and local services, and on keeping the council stable. While the BBC’s projected results show the party would lose some seats, Labour is still projected to stay comfortably over the majority mark, and will take control of Camden Council after the final counting finishes.

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Green Party Update

The Greens are one of the biggest winners in this year’s Camden elections. In London, the Greens have capitalised on the party’s younger supporters, environmental issues and disillusionment with progressive Labour voters. In Camden, the Greens have campaigned on climate action, opposition to development, rent affordability and public transport. The Greens were expected to see big gains in Highgate, Gospel Oak, Camden Town and Kentish Town. The Green Party is expected to see a strong surge in its presence on the council, up from its single seat in previous elections. The emergence of the Green Party is part of a broader trend of political change in London boroughs during the 2026 local elections.

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Liberal Democrats Update

The Liberal Democrat are also expected to have a better result in Camden this year. The party concentrated its campaign on privileged and middle-class wards such as Belsize, South Hampstead, Frognal and Fortune Green. Liberal Democrat candidates spoke out on planning, transparency locally, council tax and opposed some policy of the Labour-led council. Tactical anti-Labour vote appears to have assisted the Lib Dems in several close-points. The prevailing forecast is that the party could grow its representation to about six seats and emerges as one of the more visible opposition groups inside the council after the vote.

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Ward Level Results and Winner List

Belsize – Liberal Democrats leading

Bloomsbury – Labour leading

Camden Town – Labour vs Green Party contest

Fortune Green – Liberal Democrats advantage

Gospel Oak – Green Party challenge

Hampstead Town – Labour leading

Highgate – Green Party gaining support

Holborn and Covent Garden – Labour advantage

Kentish Town North – Labour leading

Kilburn – Labour advantage

King’s Cross – Labour stronghold

Primrose Hill – Liberal Democrats competitive

Regent’s Park – Labour leading

South Hampstead – Liberal Democrats contest

St Pancras and Somers Town – Labour stronghold

West Hampstead – Labour and Lib Dem contest

Who are the Key Candidates in Camden Council Election 2026?

Camden’s local elections campaign was most prominently championed by Labour leader Richard Olszewski in 2026. The borough also had national prominence for its links to Keir Starmer and MP Tulip Siddiq. Green Party campaigners increased their presence in wards with large student populations and progressive politics, while Liberal Democrats worked to regain influence in historically key wards. Camden’s elections were widely seen as a barometer for Labour’s power in urban London boroughs after national political turbulence in the 2026 UK local elections.

What Happens Next in Camden Council?

When ward results are final, the party with the most seats on Camden Council will decide on the organisation and committee allocations for the next four years. Labour is expected to remain in the majority in Camden, with a projected standing over the threshold of 28 seats. However, with stronger Green and Liberal Democrat representation, there will be more intense battles over climate policy, housebuilding, planning approval and transport schemes. The new council will be responsible for public housing, local planning, environmental policy, schools, waste collection, transport coordination and other projects to develop the borough of Camden until the next election in 2030.

Camden Council Election 2022 vs 2026

Party 2022 Seats 2026 Projected Seats Labour 47 39 Liberal Democrats 4 6 Conservatives 3 3 Green Party 1 7

FAQs

Who won the Camden Council Election 2026?

Labour is projected to retain control of Camden Council despite expected losses to the Green Party and Liberal Democrats.

Is Camden Council under No Overall Control?

No. Current projections suggest Labour will remain above the majority mark needed to control Camden Council.

How many wards are there in Camden?

Camden Council elections are contested across 20 wards in the borough.

Also Read: Ealing Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour vs Liberal Democrats vs Greens | Who Won How Many Seats? Check Party-Wise Breakdown