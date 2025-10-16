Colombian Senate approves $140 bln 2026 budget, sending to president's desk

BOGOTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Colombia's Senate gave final approval to the government's 546.9 trillion peso ($140.2 billion) 2026 budget on Wednesday, sending it to the president to sign after prior approval in the lower house. The budget passed with 50 votes in favor and 27 against. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sarah Morland)

