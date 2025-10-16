LIVE TV
Colombian Senate approves $140 bln 2026 budget, sending to president's desk

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 23:29:02 IST

BOGOTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Colombia's Senate gave final approval to the government's 546.9 trillion peso ($140.2 billion) 2026 budget on Wednesday, sending it to the president to sign after prior approval in the lower house. The budget passed with 50 votes in favor and 27 against. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sarah Morland)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:29 PM IST
