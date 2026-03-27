Countering Trump’s Claim, Iran Declares ‘Strait Of Hormuz Closed’, Warns Of ‘Harsh Response’ To Any Ship Passage

TEHRAN: The naval wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has firmly rejected claims made by US President Donald Trump about the status of the Strait of Hormuz. As reported by Press TV, the IRGC Navy asserted that the crucial waterway is not open for transit and remains under its control.

Responding directly to statements from Washington, the IRGC emphasized that it continues to monitor and control activity in the region. It warned that the strait has effectively been closed and any attempt to pass through it would face a strong and immediate reaction

Rising Tensions in Strategic Waters

The statement highlights growing tensions in the region, with Tehran taking a firm stand against US and Israeli naval presence. Iranian forces reiterated their commitment to safeguarding maritime borders and preventing any unauthorized movement through the highly strategic passage.

The warning also serves as a signal to global shipping operators and foreign military forces in the Persian Gulf, as the situation becomes increasingly volatile amid ongoing conflict.

Trump Signals Uncertainty on Next Move

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump indicated that a final decision on enforcing or extending the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has not yet been made. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, he said the outcome would depend on advice from key officials involved in ongoing discussions.

Trump mentioned that inputs from Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner would play a role in shaping his decision. He suggested there was still time for diplomacy, calling the deadline flexible.

Diplomatic Talks Continue Amid Military Pause

Earlier, Trump had ordered a temporary delay in planned military strikes on Iranian energy facilities, allowing space for negotiations. He described ongoing talks as constructive and hinted at the possibility of a broader resolution to tensions in the Middle East.

Despite this, Trump maintained a critical tone toward Iranian leadership, calling them weak in combat but skilled in negotiations. He also claimed that Iran is actively seeking a deal as the conflict continues to escalate, even as the IRGC maintains its aggressive stance on the Strait of Hormuz.

( Inputs From ANI )

Also Read: Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On