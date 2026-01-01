Did Ukraine Really Target Putin’s Residence? Russia Says It ‘Decoded A File’ And Will Share Evidence With US

On Thursday, Russia claimed it had extracted and decoded data from a Ukrainian drone downed earlier in the week, asserting that the drone had been targeting a Russian presidential residence.

Moscow alleged that Kyiv attempted to strike President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region on Monday using 91 long-range attack drones, and said it would use the findings to reassess its position in ongoing U.S.-mediated peace talks.

However, Ukraine and Western nations have disputed Russia’s account, calling the alleged strike unverified and questioning Moscow’s narrative.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Thursday, Russia‘s Defence Ministry said: “Decryption of routing data revealed that the final target of the Ukrainian drone attack on December 29, 2025, was a facility at the Russian Presidential Residence in the Novgorod region.”

“These materials will be transferred to the American side through the established channels,” it added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that U.S. national security officials had found Ukraine did not target Putin or one of his residences in a drone strike. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

U.S. President Donald Trump initially expressed sympathy for the Russian charge, telling reporters on Monday that Putin had informed him of the alleged incident and that he was “very angry” about it.

By Wednesday, Trump appeared more sceptical, sharing on social media a New York Post editorial accusing Russia of blocking peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine has denied carrying out such an attack and described the accusation as part of a Russian disinformation campaign meant to drive a wedge between Kyiv and Washington after a weekend meeting between Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

