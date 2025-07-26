‘Not Falling For This Con Job’: Donald Trump Calls Epstein File Scrutiny A ‘Democrat Scam’

US President Donald Trump has termed as “con job” the controversy surrounding his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and sharply criticised Democrats over what he called a politically motivated distraction, The Hill reported.

“The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added, “They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM.”

Donald Trump Calls Epstein Filese Case ‘Con Job’, ‘Hoax’

Calling the scrutiny a “Democrat CON JOB,” Trump further wrote, “Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX.”

As per The Hill, the president had recently instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of grand jury testimonies from Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The decision followed mounting pressure for transparency from both Democrats and conservatives, including members of Trump’s own MAGA base.

However, on Wednesday, US District Judge Robin Rosenberg declined the Department of Justice’s request, saying, “The Court’s hands are tied.”

Donald Trump Blames Democrats

Trump, responding to the legal setback, questioned why Democrats did not unseal the documents during former President Biden’s tenure, when they held a Senate majority.

According to The Hill, a newly released Trump administration memo concluded that Epstein did not maintain a “client list” and reaffirmed that the financier’s 2019 death in jail remains officially ruled a suicide — findings that have only intensified calls for clarity from the Department of Justice.

A recent Emerson College Polling survey cited by The Hill showed that over 50 percent of voters disapprove of the administration’s handling of the Epstein probe. A separate Fox News poll found that 60 percent of GOP voters believe the government is not being transparent about the case files.

Divisions in Republican Party on Epstein Case

The fallout has led to divisions within the Republican Party. As The Hill reported, House Speaker Mike Johnson told CBS News that the case is “not a hoax,” a marked departure from Trump’s “witch hunt” framing.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a frequent critic of Trump, announced plans to introduce a bipartisan resolution — co-sponsored by Democrat Ro Khanna — to compel the administration to release all Epstein-related documents.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday and is expected to continue questioning her Friday. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer also issued a subpoena for Maxwell, with plans to depose her on August 11, The Hill said.

