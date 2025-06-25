Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > World > Donald Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda Spurs Golden Gate Bridge Officials To Rethink Inclusion Initiatives

Donald Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda Spurs Golden Gate Bridge Officials To Rethink Inclusion Initiatives

The Golden Gate Bridge agency may scrap DEI initiatives to avoid losing federal funds under potential Donald Trump policies. CEO Denis Mulligan cites fear of defunding as the reason, proposing to remove equity-focused language from strategic plans and past anti-racism resolutions.

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 22:05:17 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

So here’s the deal: The people running the Golden Gate Bridge are kinda freaking out about losing federal cash, especially if Trump somehow claws his way back into the White House.

To play it safe, they’re thinking about scaling back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) stuff—basically scrubbing out the buzzwords and walking back on anything that might annoy the feds.

Donald Trump Funding: What did the bridge district’s CEO say?

Denis Mulligan, the bridge district’s CEO, told The San Francisco Standard that they’re considering this rollback mostly as a “just in case” move.

He’s like, look, we need that federal money to keep the bridge (and the buses and ferries) running, so we’re not trying to stir the pot. Those funds are the lifeblood for keeping the whole operation afloat.

There’s an internal memo floating around that lays it out: they might yank DEI language from their 2024 strategy, drop a rule about “social equity” in how they buy stuff, and even ditch a 2020 resolution that condemned racism.

That last one, by the way, came right after George Floyd’s murder, when everyone was talking about systemic racism—and yeah, it felt like a big deal back then.

Now, the official line from Mulligan is that their “core values” haven’t changed. Basically, the agency is still saying the right things, just… maybe not as loudly. It’s all about making sure Uncle Sam keeps the checks coming, especially with Trump making all sorts of noise about axing DEI programs across the board.

What’s happening with the Golden Gate Bridge? 

So yes, the Golden Gate Bridge folks aren’t tossing out DEI because they suddenly stopped caring about equity or whatever. They’re just trying not to get caught in the political crossfire and lose out on the dough they need. 

Critics say it’s proof that fear—more than any law—is what’s killing these programs. Either way, if you care about inclusivity, it’s a pretty bleak vibe. And for now, it looks like “don’t rock the boat” is the new normal—at least until the political winds shift again.

ALSO READ: NATO Chief Mark Rutte Calls Donald Trump ‘Daddy’ Over Israel-Iran Ceasefire Mediation

Tags: latest world newssan francisco
Advertisement

More News

Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs
Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?