Donald Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda Spurs Golden Gate Bridge Officials To Rethink Inclusion Initiatives

So here’s the deal: The people running the Golden Gate Bridge are kinda freaking out about losing federal cash, especially if Trump somehow claws his way back into the White House.

To play it safe, they’re thinking about scaling back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) stuff—basically scrubbing out the buzzwords and walking back on anything that might annoy the feds.

Donald Trump Funding: What did the bridge district’s CEO say?

Denis Mulligan, the bridge district’s CEO, told The San Francisco Standard that they’re considering this rollback mostly as a “just in case” move.

He’s like, look, we need that federal money to keep the bridge (and the buses and ferries) running, so we’re not trying to stir the pot. Those funds are the lifeblood for keeping the whole operation afloat.

There’s an internal memo floating around that lays it out: they might yank DEI language from their 2024 strategy, drop a rule about “social equity” in how they buy stuff, and even ditch a 2020 resolution that condemned racism.

That last one, by the way, came right after George Floyd’s murder, when everyone was talking about systemic racism—and yeah, it felt like a big deal back then.

Now, the official line from Mulligan is that their “core values” haven’t changed. Basically, the agency is still saying the right things, just… maybe not as loudly. It’s all about making sure Uncle Sam keeps the checks coming, especially with Trump making all sorts of noise about axing DEI programs across the board.

What’s happening with the Golden Gate Bridge?

So yes, the Golden Gate Bridge folks aren’t tossing out DEI because they suddenly stopped caring about equity or whatever. They’re just trying not to get caught in the political crossfire and lose out on the dough they need.

Critics say it’s proof that fear—more than any law—is what’s killing these programs. Either way, if you care about inclusivity, it’s a pretty bleak vibe. And for now, it looks like “don’t rock the boat” is the new normal—at least until the political winds shift again.

