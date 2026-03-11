Driver Apprehended After Car Crashes Into Barricade Near White House, Here’s What Really Happened As Secret Service Investigates

Early Wednesday, March 11, a car slammed into a barricade near the White House, and now the Secret Service is on the case. Agents grabbed the driver right away and started questioning him.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service spokesperson, told CBS News that their officers were checking out what they called a “suspicious vehicle.”

Currently, a few entrances and streets around the area have been closed while teams get to their work. Guglielmi said they’ll share more details once they hear back from officers later this morning.

Photos of the vehicle the crashed through a barricade at the White House, leading to one arrest. No injuries reported. 📸: @PenguinSix https://t.co/nxGK3wnAtf pic.twitter.com/qk9aJdY8pj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2026

No one got hurt in the crash, according to a spokesperson from D.C.’s Metropolitan Police. They’re helping the Secret Service with the investigation. The crash happened at the intersection of Connecticut and H Streets.

If you’re anywhere near the north side of the White House, you’ll see police tape, squad cars, Secret Service agents, D.C. police, and even National Guard members blocking off the streets.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More Details Awaited.)

