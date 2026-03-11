LIVE TV
Home > World > Driver Apprehended After Car Crashes Into Barricade Near White House, Here’s What Really Happened As Secret Service Investigates

A driver was arrested after a car crashed into a barricade near the White House early March 11, prompting a Secret Service investigation.

The White House Car Crash Incident (IMAGE: X)
The White House Car Crash Incident (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 11, 2026 20:31:50 IST

Early Wednesday, March 11, a car slammed into a barricade near the White House, and now the Secret Service is on the case. Agents grabbed the driver right away and started questioning him.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service spokesperson, told CBS News that their officers were checking out what they called a “suspicious vehicle.”

Currently, a few entrances and streets around the area have been closed while teams get to their work. Guglielmi said they’ll share more details once they hear back from officers later this morning.

No one got hurt in the crash, according to a spokesperson from D.C.’s Metropolitan Police. They’re helping the Secret Service with the investigation. The crash happened at the intersection of Connecticut and H Streets.

If you’re anywhere near the north side of the White House, you’ll see police tape, squad cars, Secret Service agents, D.C. police, and even National Guard members blocking off the streets.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More Details Awaited.)

ALSO READ: What Is NOPO? Iran’s Elite Counter-Terror Unit Accused Of ‘Serial Human Rights Violations’ Now Tasked With Protecting ‘New’ Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Israeli Death Threats

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 8:31 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: latest trending newsthe white houseWashington DC

