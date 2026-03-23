Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 23, 2026)? Emirates Issues Weather Adivsory; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today: Flight operations in the UAE are continuing at a steady yet limited pace, as airlines gradually recalibrate schedules following recent regional disruptions.

Although air travel across the UAE and the broader Middle East remains significantly affected, there are noticeable signs of recovery.

Unfavourable weather conditions in UAE, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi are likely to disrupt flight operations in the coming days. Airlines such as flydubai and Air Arabia have advised passengers to allow extra travel time, keep their contact information updated, and use online platforms for rebooking or refunds to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

Dubai Airport Flight Schedules?

The temporary airspace restrictions disrupted operations at Dubai International Airport one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. However the Dubai airport has now reopened and is gradually resuming flights.

UAE airlines have shown greater resilience than several regional counterparts. Emirates has cancelled only 5.3% of its flights on March 18. However the overall impact remains the same, with nearly half of all scheduled departures in the Middle East and over 30,900 flights cancelled since February 28 which highlights the rise of disruption across the region.

Emirates Flight Status: Dubai Flight Reduced, Free Rebooking

Emirates has assured passengers that if their travel plans have been affected, the airline will do its best to rebook them on the next available Emirates flight. This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.

Rebooking for Emirates flights is up to May 31, 2026.



Refund requests can be made online through emirates.com.



Passengers with connecting flights via Dubai are advised not to travel to the airport unless their revised flights are confirmed.



Travellers can manage bookings and make changes through the Emirates website or mobile app.





Due to high volume of calls, passengers are encouraged to use online services for quicker assistance.





Air India Flight Status: 30 Flights to Middle East

Air India and Air India Express will together operate a combined total of 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 23rd March 2026.

Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 21 March, including a total of 10 flights between India and Jeddah. Air India Express will also operate 4 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi and Mumbai.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi Air India Express – Delhi Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No No _ Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Mangalore Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai Salalah No No __ Saudia Arabia Jeddah Yes Yes Air India – Delhi, Mumbai x 2 Yes No Air India Express – Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Mangalore Riyadh No No __ No No __ Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No __

IndiGo Flight Schedule: Advise Passengers to Check Flight Status

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory as some flight operations may change at short notice due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

In its advisory, IndiGo urged travellers to check real-time flight status before heading to the airport and informed them about dedicated support channels for affected passengers.

Taking to X, the airline issued a travel advisory stating that, “Some flight operations may change at short notice due to the evolving situation in the Middle East. We request customers to kindly note the information below to avoid any inconvenience:”

1) The flights mentioned in the table below are scheduled to operate on 23 March 2026.

2) Please check your flight status at

http://bit.ly/31paVKQ before leaving for the airport.

3) Notifications are being shared on registered contact details for timely updates.

4) A specialised desk at our contact center is available to assist with any queries or support you may require.

Also Read: UAE Weather Forecast Today (March 23): Rain, Strong Winds, Dust Haze Alert Till March 27; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Do’s & Don’ts, Tips to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine