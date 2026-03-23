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Home > World News > UAE Weather Forecast Today (March 23): Rain, Strong Winds, Dust Haze Alert Till March 27; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Do’s & Don’ts, Tips to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine

UAE Weather Forecast Today (March 23): Rain, Strong Winds, Dust Haze Alert Till March 27; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Do’s & Don’ts, Tips to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine

UAE Weather Forecast Today: The UAE is set to witness unstable weather conditions starting today, with authorities issuing alerts for rainfall, strong winds, dust haze, and reduced visibility across several regions.

UAE Weather Today. Photo: Canva
UAE Weather Today. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 23, 2026 12:06:11 IST

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UAE Weather Forecast Today (March 23): Rain, Strong Winds, Dust Haze Alert Till March 27; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Do’s & Don’ts, Tips to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine

UAE Weather Forecast Today: The UAE is set to witness unstable weather conditions starting today, with authorities issuing alerts for rainfall, strong winds, dust haze, and reduced visibility across several regions. 

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), these conditions are expected to persist till March 7, impacting major cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Residents are advised to stay cautious, follow safety guidelines, and be aware of penalties, including fines of up to Dh2,000 for violations during adverse weather.  

UAE Weather Today, Dubai Weather, Abu Dhabi Weather Report 

The UAE is likely to witness unstable weather conditions from Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27, with spells of rain of varying intensity, winds reaching up to 50 km/hr, dust haze, and reduced visibility. 

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Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain light to moderate, while there is also a possibility of hail, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). 

The NCM stated that the unsettled weather is being caused by a surface low-pressure system along with an extension of an upper-air trough, which is enhancing cloud formation and increasing the chances of convective rainfall across scattered areas.

UAE Weather Forecast: Do’s 

  • Stay updated through official weather channels. 
  • Drive only when necessary and remain alert at all times.
  • Use low-beam headlights in conditions of poor visibility
  •  Avoid standing near electrical lines, open spaces, or trees during rain. 
  • Follow all instructions issued by authorities and emergency services 

UAE Weather Forecast: Don’ts 

  • Avoid entering valleys or flood-prone areas during active water flow. 
  • Do not drive through flooded roads or waterlogged areas
  • Refrain from distractions while driving, such as using phones or filming 
  • Do not block emergency responders during severe weather situations

UAE Weather Forecast: How to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine? 

If you enter valleys during active water flow, then you will be penalized with a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundments for 60 days. 

If you obstruct emergency responders during severe weather, you will be issued penalized with a Dh1,000 fine, 4 black points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment. 

If you gather near flood-prone areas, dams, or valleys during heavy rain, you will be fined Dh1,000 and 6 black points. 

FAQ 

What will the UAE weather forecast be tomorrow? 

UAE is expected to experience unstable weather with scattered thunderstorms and a decrease in temperatures across various regions on March 24, 2026. 

What will the UAE weather forecast for 15 days? 

UAE is currently experiencing a period of atmospheric instability that will continue through the end of March 2026. 

Dates 

High / Low

Weather Conditions

Mar 23 – 25

26°C / 20°C

Heavy rain and thunderstorms; risk of hail in eastern/northern areas.

Mar 26 – 27

28°C / 19°C

Continued instability; scattered showers with gusty winds up to 45 km/h.

Mar 28 – 30

25°C / 16°C

Conditions begin to clear; mostly sunny with cooler, breezy nights.

Mar 31 – Apr 2

31°C / 22°C

Temperatures rising; chance of late-night light rain or thunderstorms.

Apr 3 – 6

32°C / 24°C

Transition to typical April heat; mostly clear skies and rising humidity.

What will the Dubai weather forecast for 15 days? 

Dubai is currently expecting heavy rain and thunderstorms, which will persist through the end of March 2026. 

Mar 23 – 24

Heavy rain and thunderstorms; gusty winds up to 45 km/h.

25°C / 21°C

Mar 25 – 27

Continued instability; persistent showers and heavy thunder.

26°C / 22°C

Mar 28 – 30

Clearing skies; mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight cool down.

24°C / 22°C

Mar 31 – Apr 2

Temperatures rise; light rain possible late evening/overnight.

27°C / 22°C

Apr 3 – 6

Mostly sunny and hazy; transition to typical April heat.

32°C / 24°C

Also Read: What Is A Dirty Bomb And How Does It Differ From A Nuclear Weapon? Understanding The Threat As Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Sparks Tensions Amid Trump’s Warning To Attack Iranian Power Plants 

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UAE Weather Forecast Today (March 23): Rain, Strong Winds, Dust Haze Alert Till March 27; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Do’s & Don’ts, Tips to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine

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UAE Weather Forecast Today (March 23): Rain, Strong Winds, Dust Haze Alert Till March 27; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Do’s & Don’ts, Tips to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine
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UAE Weather Forecast Today (March 23): Rain, Strong Winds, Dust Haze Alert Till March 27; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Do’s & Don’ts, Tips to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine
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