Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Forgives Husband’s Killer, ‘He Wanted To…’

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, publicly forgave the man who took her husband’s life, calling for unity, peace, and love in the face of tragedy. Her words left thousands of mourners in tears.

Speaking from the stage at State Farm Stadium, behind a presidential seal, Erika Kirk addressed the crowd through tears.

“He wanted to save young men. Just like the one who took his life,” she said. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And what Charlie would do.”

Erika Kirk Speaks About Tyler Robinson

She emphasized the power of love over hate, adding, “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Erika also spoke about Tyler Robinson, the man charged with her husband’s fatal shooting. Speaking to New York Times, she said, “I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”

Also Read: Cameras Catch Donald Trump And Elon Musk Whispering At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral, Lip Readers Reveal What They Said

Donald Trump Honors Charlie Kirk

The widow shared a warm embrace with President Donald Trump following his eulogy, in which he called Charlie Kirk “a great American hero” and assured the couple that their two young children would grow up in a world where their father’s legacy is revered.

Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his sorrow over Kirk’s death, drew comparisons between Kirk and his own family, but it was Erika’s speech that captivated the crowd and even those watching remotely.

“It was very heartfelt. I really empathized with her. Being a mom and wife myself, I can’t imagine,” said Stephanie, a Phoenix resident.

Erika Kirk forgave her husbands assassin on stage at Charlie’s memorial. “I forgive him because it’s what Christ did and what Charlie would do.” “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer from the gospel is love and always love.” pic.twitter.com/cM3gyNeXDP — Trending Politics (@tpbreaking) September 21, 2025

Erika Kirk Pays A Heartfelt Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Wearing all white, Erika slowly approached the podium, dabbing at her tears as applause erupted from the crowd of over 70,000, with an estimated 200,000 attending in total.

“God bless all of you for coming here from all over the world to honor and celebrate my Charlie,” she said.

“When you say ‘here I am, Lord, use me,’ God will take you up on that. And he did with Charlie,” she added.

Erika recounted the moment she arrived at a Utah hospital on Sept. 10 to see her husband’s body.

“I saw the wound that ended his life, I felt everything you would expect to feel. I felt shock, I felt horror and a level of heartache that I didn’t even know existed,” she said.

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump Dances And Smiles At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral With His Widow Erika Kirk, Critics Say It Felt Like A Campaign Dance Party