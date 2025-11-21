EU Throws Shade at US-Brokered Ukraine Deal as Zelensky Stays Cautious, Moscow Irked; US Drafts Bold Peace Plan, EU Demands Fair Play, Tensions Rise

EU Throws Shade at US-Brokered Ukraine Peace Plan

So, here’s the latest drama in global geopolitics: the US rolls out a new 28-point plan to end the Ukraine conflict, and the EU is side-eyeing it like, “Hold up, this isn’t just a Washington-Moscow show!” Brussels insists that any deal must consider both Kyiv and Europe’s stance. No sneaky shortcuts.

The 28-Point Plot Twist: The US drafted a plan with Russia that asks Ukraine to pull out of some Russian-claimed Donbass regions, cut its military by half, give up certain weapons, and wave goodbye to NATO dreams. Yeah… that’s bold.

Kyiv Responds

President Zelensky got the memo and is reportedly planning a chat with Donald Trump Jr. – oops, we mean Donald Trump- “in the coming days.” Fingers crossed for a calm negotiation table.

The EU’s alarm bells are ringing. Kaja Kallas insists Moscow must give concessions, while France’s Jean-Noel Barrot warns: no deal should look like capitulation. Europeans are basically saying, “We’ve got Kyiv’s back, deal with it, US!”

Brussels vs. Moscow: The Rematch

Tensions are simmering. Moscow claims the EU is blocking diplomacy, feeding Ukraine with weapons and support, and dragging out the conflict. Meanwhile, EU cash flow to Ukraine has topped €65 billion, with pledges near €98 billion. That’s a lot of euros.

Trump Signs Off

The US president reportedly loves the plan and sees it as the latest ticket to peace. Some points, especially about Ukraine giving up territory, are already a hard “no” from Kyiv.

Lavrov’s Mic Drop: Finally, Russia’s Sergey Lavrov accuses the EU of trying to force its way into the peace talks. His words? Hostile and “revanchist.” Translation: back off, Europe.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Mildly edited for clarity)

