LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > FAO Report: Global Food Prices Surge in July as Meat and Vegetable Oils Surge

FAO Report: Global Food Prices Surge in July as Meat and Vegetable Oils Surge

The FAO Food Price Index rose 1.6% in July 2025, driven by higher meat and vegetable oil prices, though still 18.8% below its March 2022 peak. Meat hit a record high, while cereal, dairy, and sugar prices fell. Vegetable oil surged 7.1%, led by palm, soy, and sunflower oils.

The index tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a set of globally traded food commodities
The index tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a set of globally traded food commodities

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 8, 2025 22:41:46 IST

The FAO Food Price Index, a benchmark for world food commodity prices, averaged 130.1 points in July 2025, up 1.6 percent from June, driven primarily by rising international prices of meat and vegetable oils.

Despite this monthly increase, the index remains 18.8 percent below its peak in March 2022, although 7.6 percent higher than its level in July 2024.

The index tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a set of globally traded food commodities. In July, price increases in the meat and vegetable oil indices more than offset declines in the cereal, dairy, and sugar indices.

Highest Monthly Gain for Vegetable Oil in Three Years: FAO

The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 106.5 points, down 0.8 percent from June. Declining wheat and sorghum prices outweighed increases in maize and barley. Fresh seasonal wheat harvests in the northern hemisphere put downward pressure, though adverse conditions of spring wheat in parts of northern America provided some price support. The FAO All Rice Price Index dropped 1.8 percent, driven by ample export supplies and weak import demand.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index averaged 166.8 points in July, marking a sharp rise of 7.1 percent from the previous month, reaching a three-year high. The increase reflected higher quotations for palm, soy, and sunflower oils.

Palm oil prices rose on robust global demand and improved competitiveness, while soy oil was supported by expectations of firm biofuel sector demand in the Americas. Sunflower oil prices also climbed due to tightening export supplies in the Black Sea region. In contrast, rapeseed oil prices declined with the arrival of new crop supplies in Europe.

FAO Says Record Meat Prices Result of High Global Demand

The FAO Meat Price Index averaged 127.3 points, up 1.2 percent from June, reaching a new all-time high. The increase was led by higher prices for bovine and ovine meat, supported by strong import demand, particularly from China and the United States of America. Poultry meat prices also edged up slightly amid resumed imports from key partners following Brazil’s regaining of its avian influenza-free status. Conversely, pig meat prices declined due to ample supplies and reduced global demand, especially in the European Union.

The FAO Dairy Price Index edged down by 0.1 percent from June to 155.3 points, marking the first decline since April 2024. Prices for butter and milk powders decreased, reflecting abundant export supplies and subdued import demand, particularly from Asia. However, international cheese prices continued to rise, driven by strong demand in Asian and Near East markets and tighter export availability in the European Union.

The FAO Sugar Price Index averaged 103.3 points, down 0.2 percent from the previous month, continuing its downward trend for a fifth consecutive month.

Also Read: Inflation Out of Control in Pakistan? Sky-High Food Rates Spark Public Outrage

Tags: vegetable

RELATED News

US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Satya Nadella Issues Big Statement After Elon Musk’s ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ Comment: ‘People Have Been Trying…’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Big Statement Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet, Says ‘Decision Without Ukraine Will…’
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
FAO Report: Global Food Prices Surge in July as Meat and Vegetable Oils Surge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FAO Report: Global Food Prices Surge in July as Meat and Vegetable Oils Surge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FAO Report: Global Food Prices Surge in July as Meat and Vegetable Oils Surge
FAO Report: Global Food Prices Surge in July as Meat and Vegetable Oils Surge
FAO Report: Global Food Prices Surge in July as Meat and Vegetable Oils Surge
FAO Report: Global Food Prices Surge in July as Meat and Vegetable Oils Surge

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?