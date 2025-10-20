The intensely and internationally spreading feud between two of India’s most notorious organized crime groups, led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, has now dramatically crossed onto American soil. Ravaging social media, gangster Rohit Godara, an alleged friend of Goldie Brar, claimed to have carried out an armed assault on Bishnoi’s close aide, Harry Boxer (a.k.a. Hariya), in Fresno, California.

This alleged attack, which led to the demise of one person and inflicted severe injuries on another associate, is a truly alarming manifestation of how these gangs have carried their violent turf war across the globe, collectivizing a regional conflict that is now threatening world security as an open crime. The intimation of an intense friction was seen in Godara’s social media message that branded Boxer, a ”coward” for running away and hiding during the ambush just off Highway 41, Exit 127.

Transnational Organized Crime

The events in Fresno are a stark reminder of the growing evolution of these India-based gangs into true international organized crime networks. Bishnoi and Godara networks are under investigation by law enforcement in various parts of North America and in India for their growing footprints in international extortion, drug trafficking, and contract killings.

Outputting such attacks in foreign lands would require a well-laid-out global operation. This rivalry, which originated from conflicts in the northern states of India, has increasingly morphed into a situation characterized by spate killings and social media threats across the globe.

The California Assault

The purported shooting of Bishnoi’s aide, Harry Boxer, in California brings a very close violence related to these syndicates right into the United States. Boxer is said to be a major overseas player in the Bishnoi network, boasting a large social media following and openly calling out rival factions.

Rohit Godara also posted a daring message right after the shooting, which included an explicit episode against any supporter of the rival Bishnoi company and has promised to wipe out what he called the traitor gang.

Officially established by the American authorities, this incident would serve as a naked warning against infiltration and operational capability by foreign criminal organizations on American soil, thus forcing coordinated efforts to mitigate this increasing and dangerous global feud among international law enforcement agencies.

