LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar donald trump breaking-news bill gates ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
Home > World > Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?

Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?

Israel will reopen the Rafah Crossing after nearly two years, allowing limited, tightly controlled movement under strict Israeli, Egyptian and EU supervision.

Rafah Crossing to Reopen After Gaza War (Image: X/ jack_havran)
Rafah Crossing to Reopen After Gaza War (Image: X/ jack_havran)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 31, 2026 05:59:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?

Israel is set to reopen the Rafah Crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Sunday, marking the first time the key border point will allow pedestrian movement in both directions after nearly two years of war in Gaza. The move comes as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and is being described as limited and tightly controlled.

You Might Be Interested In

Announcing the decision, Israel’s Defense Ministry body, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said movement through Rafah will only be allowed under strict conditions. “Exit from and entry into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission, similar to the mechanism implemented in January 2025,” COGAT said.

Return to Gaza Heavily Restricted

However, the reopening does not mean free movement for everyone. Reports say that, COGAT made it clear that only specific categories of people will be allowed to return to Gaza from Egypt. “The return of residents from Egypt to the Gaza Strip will be permitted, in coordination with Egypt, for residents who left Gaza during the course of the war only, and only after prior security clearance by Israel,” it said. The agency added that returnees will face multiple layers of checks, noting that “in addition to initial identification and screening at the Rafah Crossing by the European Union mission, an additional screening and identification process will be conducted at a designated corridor, operated by the defense establishment in an area under IDF control.”

You Might Be Interested In

Providing context, The Times of Israel reported that around 42,000 Gazans left the Strip during the war. Most of them were patients seeking medical treatment abroad or people holding dual citizenship.

Remote Israeli Oversight

According to reports, all Palestinians seeking to leave or enter Gaza through Rafah will need approval from Egypt first. Cairo will then forward the names to Israel’s domestic security service for vetting. Israeli officials said applications will be reviewed individually, and any senior militant figures trying to leave Gaza will not be granted clearance.

Security arrangements at the crossing will involve multiple parties. The Times of Israel said screenings will be carried out by Palestinian Authority representatives, along with monitors from the European Union who will oversee the process for those exiting Gaza. Israel, meanwhile, will supervise departures remotely. From a control room, Israeli personnel will use facial recognition technology to match travelers against an approved list before opening the gate to Egypt.

Ceasefire Brings Limited Relief

As per reports, returnees will face even tighter controls. Palestinians coming back from Egypt will first arrive at an Israel Defense Forces checkpoint after crossing Rafah, where they will undergo Israeli security screening before being allowed to move toward Hamas-controlled areas inside Gaza.

The reopening follows a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect on November 27, 2023. 

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Offering Iran A Final Chance At Talks? Says ‘Hopefully We’ll Make A Deal’ As Naval Armada Closes In, Iran Pushes Back Says…

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Israel Gazalatest newsRafah Border Crossing

RELATED News

Blood Minerals Tragedy: Over 200 Dead As Congo’s Rubaya Coltan Mine Collapses, Children And Women Buried Alive In Rebel-Run Pit

Arab League Chief Warns Of Disaster For ‘Peace Of The World’: Any Military Action By US Against Iran Could Shake West Asia

Explosive Epstein Files Link Donald Trump To Controversial Parties, Alleged Assaults and Island Meetings — Was He Involved Or Just Named

Epstein Files Bombshell: Shocking Email Claims Bill Gates Caught STD From Russian Girls, Sought Secret Antibiotics For Melinda

Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

LATEST NEWS

Hollywood In Mourning: Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek Star Catherine O’Hara Dies At 71, Fans Say ‘A Twinkle And Sparkle Has Left The World’

India Reaffirms Support For Venezuelan People: PM Modi Speaks To Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Pledges Stronger Partnership To Scale ‘New Heights’

Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

Bangladesh Elections To Turn Violent? US Embassy Warns Its Citizens Ahead Of Polls In Country, Says ‘Extremist Attacks May Occur At Temples, Churches And …’

Long Guarded Secrets Spilled? More than 3 Million Epstein Files, 2,000 Videos Released, DAG US Says Justice Department ‘Did Not Protect Trump’

‘Utter Nonsense from Pakistan’: Irfan Pathan Slams PCB Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Row

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Turning Assam Into ‘Infiltration Hotspot’, Vows Action: ‘Should There Be A Ghuspet In…’

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Not Supriya Sule, Not Praful Patel: Sunetra Pawar Likely To Become The New Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Check Swearing Ceremony Details Here

Watch Video | Bengaluru Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed by Lokayukta Accepting ₹4 Lakh Bribe, Ex-Excise Officer Sentenced, Crores Seized in DA Raids

Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?
Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?
Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?
Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?

QUICK LINKS