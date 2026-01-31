Gaza’s Rafah Crossing To Reopen Under Ceasefire Deal: Limited Movement, EU Monitors, Israeli Clearance – What Changes Now?

Israel is set to reopen the Rafah Crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Sunday, marking the first time the key border point will allow pedestrian movement in both directions after nearly two years of war in Gaza. The move comes as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and is being described as limited and tightly controlled.

Announcing the decision, Israel’s Defense Ministry body, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said movement through Rafah will only be allowed under strict conditions. “Exit from and entry into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission, similar to the mechanism implemented in January 2025,” COGAT said.

Return to Gaza Heavily Restricted

However, the reopening does not mean free movement for everyone. Reports say that, COGAT made it clear that only specific categories of people will be allowed to return to Gaza from Egypt. “The return of residents from Egypt to the Gaza Strip will be permitted, in coordination with Egypt, for residents who left Gaza during the course of the war only, and only after prior security clearance by Israel,” it said. The agency added that returnees will face multiple layers of checks, noting that “in addition to initial identification and screening at the Rafah Crossing by the European Union mission, an additional screening and identification process will be conducted at a designated corridor, operated by the defense establishment in an area under IDF control.”

Providing context, The Times of Israel reported that around 42,000 Gazans left the Strip during the war. Most of them were patients seeking medical treatment abroad or people holding dual citizenship.

Remote Israeli Oversight

According to reports, all Palestinians seeking to leave or enter Gaza through Rafah will need approval from Egypt first. Cairo will then forward the names to Israel’s domestic security service for vetting. Israeli officials said applications will be reviewed individually, and any senior militant figures trying to leave Gaza will not be granted clearance.

Security arrangements at the crossing will involve multiple parties. The Times of Israel said screenings will be carried out by Palestinian Authority representatives, along with monitors from the European Union who will oversee the process for those exiting Gaza. Israel, meanwhile, will supervise departures remotely. From a control room, Israeli personnel will use facial recognition technology to match travelers against an approved list before opening the gate to Egypt.

Ceasefire Brings Limited Relief

As per reports, returnees will face even tighter controls. Palestinians coming back from Egypt will first arrive at an Israel Defense Forces checkpoint after crossing Rafah, where they will undergo Israeli security screening before being allowed to move toward Hamas-controlled areas inside Gaza.

The reopening follows a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect on November 27, 2023.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Offering Iran A Final Chance At Talks? Says ‘Hopefully We’ll Make A Deal’ As Naval Armada Closes In, Iran Pushes Back Says…