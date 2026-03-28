Houthis Launch First Missile From Yemen Towards Israel; Air Defence Activated As Sirens Echo Across Negev, Confirms IDF

A missile was fired from Yemen toward Israel early Saturday morning, marking the first such attack by Houthi forces since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” about a month ago, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

According to a report by the Jerusalem Post, the military activated its air defence systems to intercept the incoming threat, while sirens were triggered across Beersheba and nearby areas in the Negev region. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the incident. The launch comes a day after Yemen’s armed forces signaled their readiness to directly intervene militarily if what they described as “American-Israeli aggression” against Iran and allied resistance groups continues to intensify, as reported by Iranian state media outlet Press TV.

“We confirm that our hands are on the trigger for direct military intervention,” spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said as quoted by Press TV in a statement on Friday.

The warning came nearly a month after the United States and Israel launched what Press TV described as “the latest bout of unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic”, alongside intensified operations against groups aligned with the “Axis of Resistance”.

Saree said intervention could also be triggered by the involvement of additional parties in the conflict or the use of the Red Sea to carry out hostile operations against Iran or other “Muslim” countries. “We will not allow that,” he asserted as per Press TV.

As per Press TV, he stated that Yemen’s stance is rooted in a “religious and moral responsibility” amid a broader campaign targeting not only the “Islamic Republic”, but also the “Resistance Axis and the wider Muslim world”.

The statement, as per Press TV, further alleged that the “aggression” is linked to Israel’s so-called “Greater Israel” ambitions, accusing Tel Aviv of seeking territorial expansion across West Asia. It described Yemen’s position as part of the “legitimate right” of regional populations to confront such plans and those backing them. Saree added that Yemeni forces are motivated by regional cooperation and the aim of inflicting a “major defeat” on “aggressors”, while aligning with broader support for Muslim nations facing conflict.

The spokesperson also issued demands, urging the United States and Israel to respond to diplomatic efforts to end hostilities. He described the attacks as “unjust, oppressive, and unjustified” actions “that harms global and regional stability and security and harms the global economy.”

The statement, according to Press TV, called for implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which was signed last October under a US-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict.

It also warned against increasing pressure on Yemen, cautioning against any tightening of the blockade on the country, the Press TV reported.

(inputs from ANI)

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