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Home > World News > Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

A viral video from Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital shows doctors reportedly 'competing' during a live surgery, sparking widespread outrage. Authorities and the public are demanding accountability as the footage circulates on social media.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 28, 2026 12:02:26 IST

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Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

A shocking video has emerged on social media, allegedly showing a deeply disturbing scene inside a Pakistani medical facility. The video seems to record two teams of surgeons against each other, and taking surgeries to patients, which casts grave ethical issues. The audience to the video has lamented the doctors involved putting more emphasis on a game rather than on human life, and this has generated a lot of anger on the internet. The viral clip has led to demands that the medical staff should be suspended immediately. It has already been reported that a formal investigation of the incident has been initiated.

Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

The video is said to capture the groups undertaking C-section operations on various patients in the operating theatre and people filming the operations calling on the surgeons to complete the operations within the shortest time possible. Although the clip has gone viral, the validity of the video, as well as events related to its filming, has not been confirmed outside of this clip. Users of social media responded violently denouncing both the doctors and the ones that shot the footage.



One of the comments referred to the incident as a possible lawsuit where medical licenses were suspended in the West due to violation of patient privacy, and another commentary condemned the bystanders, stating that the girls who recorded the incident and laughed should be punished first. Such pitiable behaviour in her most needy moments as a woman.

The media report published by 24 News HD, which is based in Lahore, allegedly happened in Lady Willingdon Hospital. The administration of the hospital has also initiated an investigation, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Farah said that a special committee will go through the video closely and take a firm legal action against the people who are identified as guilty. It will also be established how the recording was recorded and distributed out of the operating theatre. In the meantime, the viral clip still raises the anger in social media, as it brings up the issue of medical ethics, patient privacy, and professionalism in healthcare institutions.

Also Read: Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

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Tags: Doctors Competinghome-hero-pos-7Lady Willingdon HospitalLady Willingdon Hospital Viral VideoLive SurgerypakistanPakistan Doctors ViralPakistani doctors competing while surgery viral videoSurgeonsviral video

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Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

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Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

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Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch
Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch
Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch
Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

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