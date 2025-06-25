How Does NYC Elect Its Mayor? Zohran Mamdani Explains In Hindi In Viral Video

Zohran Mamdani, who could become New York City’s first Muslim immigrant mayor, delivered a surprise victory over political heavyweight Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. A Hindi explainer video he posted earlier about the ranked-choice voting system has since gone viral.

Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down NYC Voting System In Viral Hindi Video

The now-viral video is likely aimed at South Asian voters, who make up around 2.4% of the city’s population. Zohran Mamdani explained New York City’s Ranked Choice Voting system entirely in Hindi, using relatable metaphors like “lassis” to describe the process.

“Brothers, there are 20 days left and the choice is between me and Andrew Cuomo,” Mamdani begins in the video. Mamdani then transitions to explaining to voters about the city’s voting system. “Have you ever ranked someone while voting? In New York City, we use Ranked Choice Voting. This means that instead of picking just one candidate, you rank 5 candidates based on your preference.”

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani, Son of Indian Filmmaker Mira Nair, Wins NYC Mayoral Race

Zohran Mamdani Uses Buttermilk as a Metaphor

He simplifies the process using buttermilk as a metaphor. “Think about these 5 ‘lassis’ as candidates and I’m this one.”

He explains that if a voter’s top choice is eliminated, their vote gets transferred to their next preference until one candidate secures over 50% of the vote.

“The more you rank, the more your voice counts. That’s why I want you to rank me, Zohran Mamdani, first. And not just me, but also the rest of your ballot. Just don’t rank Andrew Cuomo. His campaign is backed by Trump’s donors,” he explains.

Zohran Mamdani Defeats Cuomo in Primary Election

Mamdani, 33, on Tuesday defeated Andrew Cuomo, who was once seen as the frontrunner but ended the night with only 36.4% of the vote.

“I will fight for a city that works for you, that is affordable for you, that is safe for you,” Mamdani said in his victory speech early Wednesday morning. “We can be free and we can be fed. We can demand what we deserve.”

This win positions Mamdani as the Democratic nominee in a city where the party overwhelmingly dominates. If successful in November’s general election, he will become the first Muslim immigrant and the first South Asian to hold the mayor’s office in New York.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani is the son of renowned academic Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair. He migrated to New York at the age of seven and became a naturalized US citizen in 2018. He married a Syrian artist earlier this year.

Mamdani holds a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College in Maine. Before entering politics, he worked as a counselor helping low-income families fight evictions. He also briefly pursued rap and writing before winning a seat in the New York State Assembly in 2020.

Also Read: Who Is Zohran Mamdani? First-Time Mayoral Candidate Leads NYC as Cuomo Concedes and Praises His Grassroots Campaign