Home > World > 'I Owe India…': PM Netanyahu Recounts 'First Date' With Wife At Indo-Israel Joint Presser; Which Indian Restaurant Was He Talking About | Details

‘I Owe India…’: PM Netanyahu Recounts ‘First Date’ With Wife At Indo-Israel Joint Presser; Which Indian Restaurant Was He Talking About | Details

At a joint India-Israel press event, PM Netanyahu recalled having his first date with his wife at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv, crediting India with a special place in his love story.

PM Netanyahu. Photo: X.
PM Netanyahu. Photo: X.

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: February 26, 2026 19:35:53 IST

‘I Owe India…’: PM Netanyahu Recounts ‘First Date’ With Wife At Indo-Israel Joint Presser; Which Indian Restaurant Was He Talking About | Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday made candid remarks about his first date with his wife Sara, delving into how India played an important role in his love life.

“I owe India,” a visibly elated Netanyahu said while addressing a joint presser with Prime Minister Modi. “My first or second date with Sara was at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv,” the Israeli PM added.

Netanyahu also praised the quality of the food served by the restaurant and termed it a “great first date.”

“The food was unbelievable. Sara was introduced to it for the first time, so it was a great first date – not only with the food, the date was excellent too. Obviously, I am indebted to you, as are my children,” a blushing Netanyahu said, adding that his wife Sara had chosen the venue.

The Restaurant Israeli PM Was Referring To

PM Netanyahu also dropped a hint about the “first date” restaurant, naming celebrity chef Reena Pushkarna in his address.

Notably, Reena Pushkarna runs the famous Tandoori Tel Aviv restaurant in the former capital of Israel. The venue is famous for its ambience, quality, and taste of food.

Meanwhile, in a 2022 interview with ANI at ‘Tandoori Tel Aviv’, Reena Pushkarna, the owner of the Indian restaurant in Israel’s Tel Aviv, said that Netanyahu had met Sara on their first date here.

“The first date of PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu was at Table No. 8,” Reena Pushkarna recalled.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wife and Family

Benjamin Netanyahu is married to Sara Netanyahu, a psychologist. They have two sons, Yair Netanyahu and Avner Netanyahu. From a previous marriage, Netanyahu also has a daughter, Noa Netanyahu-Roth.

PM Modi In Israel

Earlier in the day, PM Modi called on the President of Israel, Issac Herzog.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, “Ties of warmth and goodwill! PM Narendra Modi called-on the President Isaac Herzog of Israel, today. PM thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel Partnership. Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity. PM Modi planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. PM also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future.”

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 7:35 PM IST
‘I Owe India…’: PM Netanyahu Recounts ‘First Date’ With Wife At Indo-Israel Joint Presser; Which Indian Restaurant Was He Talking About | Details

QUICK LINKS