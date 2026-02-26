Who Is Borge Brende? President And CEO Of World Economic Forum Who Resigned Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein; What Are Allegations Against Him

Borge Brende, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of global economic think tank World Economic Forum (WEF), on Thursday announced his resignation.

This comes weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his links with late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende had assumed charge of WEF in 2017. He announced his plans to step down from the institution after his name appeared in the documents released by the US Department of Justice in the recently released Epstein files.

Who Is Borge Brende

Borge Brende is a Norwegian politician and diplomat who has served as the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF) since 2017.

He is a member of Norway’s Conservative Party and has previously held several senior government positions, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of the Environment, and Minister of Trade and Industry in the Norwegian government.

He also served as a member of the Norwegian Parliament and has held roles such as Secretary General of the Norwegian Red Cross.

How Is He Associated With Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein

According to the DoJ documents, dubbed the Epstein Files, Brende had three business dinners with Epstein. He also communicated with him over email and text messages, the documents revealed.

What Are the Allegations Against Borge Brende

While the nature of the dinners between the two remained largely hidden, the forum said that the independent review by external lawyers had examined Brende’s ties with Epstein and found no new concerns beyond what had already been disclosed.

Borge Bids Adieu To WEF

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding,” he said.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right time,” added Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister.

