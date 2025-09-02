LIVE TV
Home > World > This US Muslim Lawmaker & India Critic Known As 'America-Hating Socialist' Saw A 3,500% Net Worth Jump, Now Facing Fire

This US Muslim Lawmaker & India Critic Known As ‘America-Hating Socialist’ Saw A 3,500% Net Worth Jump, Now Facing Fire

Ilhan Omar’s financial disclosure reveals her net worth may have surged to $30 million in 2024. Her husband’s winery and venture capital firm drove the growth. This comes months after she denied being a millionaire.

Ilhan Omar’s net worth soars to $30M in 2024 filings, fueled by her husband’s businesses, after denying millionaire claims. Photo/X-@Ilhan.
Ilhan Omar’s net worth soars to $30M in 2024 filings, fueled by her husband’s businesses, after denying millionaire claims. Photo/X-@Ilhan.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 2, 2025 18:04:44 IST

Ilhan Omar, a US congresswoman, has reported a net worth of as much as $30 million in her most recent financial disclosure, filed in May, according to a NY Post report. The filing comes just months after she dismissed speculation about her being a millionaire, calling such claims “ridiculous” and “categorically false.” Ilhan is a fierce critic of India.

Ilhan Omar Sees Sharp Rise in Net Worth

According to the disclosure, Omar and her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, saw their net worth increase by roughly 3,500% in 2024 compared to the previous year. The Washington Free Beacon first reported on the substantial jump in wealth.

The surge primarily stems from Mynett’s two businesses – a Santa Rosa, California-based winery and a Washington, D.C.-headquartered venture capital firm.

Also Read: Who Is Gavin Newsom? Trump’s Outspoken Rival Mocking Him With Modi, Putin, Xi SCO Viral Video

Omar’s filing valued the winery, eStCru LLC, between $1 million and $5 million. In her previous financial disclosure, the winery’s worth had been listed between $15,000 and $50,000.

Even more striking was the reported growth of Mynett’s venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC. The firm’s assets were valued between $5 million and $25 million by the end of 2024, a dramatic increase from less than $1,000 in assets the previous year.

Ilhan Omar’s Disclosure Makes New Claims

Despite the surge in valuation, Omar’s disclosure notes that Rose Lake Capital generated no income in 2024. By contrast, the company had reported income between $15,000 and $50,000 the previous year.

According to its website, Rose Lake Capital claims to manage $60 billion in assets. The firm highlights its “deep global networks built from on-the-ground work in more than 80 countries working across business, politics, banking and diplomacy.” It also advertises client services including expertise in structuring “legislation.”

When Ilhan Omar Denied Being A Millionaire

In February, Omar pushed back against online claims that she had secretly amassed millions in wealth, labeling them part of a disinformation campaign.

“Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars, which is categorically false,” Omar told Business Insider.

“I am a working mom with student loan debt. Unlike some of my colleagues – and similar to most Americans – I am not a millionaire and am raising a family while maintaining a residence in both Minneapolis and DC, which are among the most expensive housing markets in the country,” she added.

Also Read: Where Is Donald Trump? After Days Of Absence And Visible Health Concerns, POTUS To Make White House Announcement Amid Resignation Buzz

Tags: donald trumpIlhan OmarIlhan Omar net worthus news

QUICK LINKS