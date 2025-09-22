LIVE TV
Home > World > India to organise exhibition of Lord Buddha relics in Russia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 00:41:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture is organising an exhibition of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha in Kalmykia, Russia, from September 24 to October 1.

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed that Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will lead the delegation carrying the sacred relics to Russia. He will depart for Russia on September 23 with the delegation, where the sacred Piprahwa (Kapilvastu) relics of Lord Buddha will be exhibited.

Earlier, on July 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride over the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha to India after 127 years, calling it a powerful symbol of India’s ancient heritage and spiritual legacy.

The relics, which were taken from India during the colonial period, were discovered in 1898 at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh. These relics, believed to be associated with Lord Buddha himself, had been displayed abroad and appeared in an international auction earlier this year.

Originally slated for auction in Hong Kong in May 2025, the sacred artefacts were successfully secured by the Ministry of Culture through decisive intervention.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years.”

He further added, “These sacred relics highlight India’s close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture. When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home. I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort.”

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: lord-buddhaprime minister narendra modirelicsrussia

India to organise exhibition of Lord Buddha relics in Russia
