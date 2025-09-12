India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…

India is preparing to deliver the third and final batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines. This would complete the $375 million defence deal signed in 2022. The first two consignments were sent in 2024 and earlier this year.

The BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world with a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of 2.8 Mach.

According to India Today, the $375 million contract included three missile batteries, which have been gradually inducted into the Philippine Marine Corps. The first batch, delivered last year, has already been deployed for coastal defence. Reports suggest that the Philippines may place additional orders under its Horizon 3 military modernisation programme, particularly for land-based coastal defence systems.

Notably, several countries in Asia, the Middle East, and South America are showing interest in acquiring the BrahMos system. Negotiations with Vietnam are said to be at an advanced stage, with a deal expected soon.

Indonesia has also begun talks, while nations such as Armenia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Venezuela have expressed varying levels of interest, according to the report.

For India, the successful export of BrahMos missiles is more than just a commercial achievement. It strengthens defence ties with key strategic partners, boosts its global image as an emerging arms exporter, and adds weight to its efforts to counter growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

