LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > World > India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…

India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…

This would complete the $375 million defence deal signed in 2022. The first two consignments were sent in 2024 and earlier this year.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 12, 2025 15:52:45 IST

India is preparing to deliver the third and final batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines. This would complete the $375 million defence deal signed in 2022. The first two consignments were sent in 2024 and earlier this year.

The BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world with a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of 2.8 Mach.

According to India Today, the $375 million contract included three missile batteries, which have been gradually inducted into the Philippine Marine Corps. The first batch, delivered last year, has already been deployed for coastal defence. Reports suggest that the Philippines may place additional orders under its Horizon 3 military modernisation programme, particularly for land-based coastal defence systems.

Notably, several countries in Asia, the Middle East, and South America are showing interest in acquiring the BrahMos system. Negotiations with Vietnam are said to be at an advanced stage, with a deal expected soon.

Indonesia has also begun talks, while nations such as Armenia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Venezuela have expressed varying levels of interest, according to the report.

For India, the successful export of BrahMos missiles is more than just a commercial achievement. It strengthens defence ties with key strategic partners, boosts its global image as an emerging arms exporter, and adds weight to its efforts to counter growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

ALSO READ: This Country Is Buying Gold In Huge Quantity, Not US, Russia, India, Reason Is…

Tags: brahmos missilechinaphilippines

RELATED News

Nepal Gen-Z protest: Both Houses of Parliament condemn violence, loss of life and property
NATO Sweats as Russia and Belarus Launch Zapad 2025 War Games: Is Europe on the Brink of Conflict?
This Country Is Buying Gold In Huge Quantity, Not US, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Benjamin Netanyahu Okays E1 Settlement Expansion in West Bank: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?

LATEST NEWS

How Cold Showers Every Morning Can Supercharge Your Energy Levels
Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous
PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target
Asia Cup: From Riz-Bar's absence to emergence of power-hitters; pros, cons for Pakistan
Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology
PM Modi To Visit Manipur Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Good That He Is Going’
Shahid Afridi Calls Former Indian Cricketers As ‘Bad Egg’, Says Are Playing Politics With Cricket
"Initially, they criticised me…now they praise me most": Kashmiri singer Masrat Un Nissa on her success after 'Songs of Paradise'
India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…
India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…
India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…
India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…
India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…

QUICK LINKS